Ferrari FXX K Pickup Truck Rendering Is Ready to Offend Ferraristi

A post shared by Yasid Design (@yasiddesign) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:00pm PST The track version of the LaFerrari didn't come as such a huge shock for natural aspiration purirsts, sich the road car had already introduced them to the mix between internal combustion and electron juice power.Nevertheless, we're here to show you an FXX K that will split opinions like nothing else. Ladies and gentlemen Ferraristi, meet the Ferrari FXX K pickup truck.Those of you tuned into our rendering tales might not be all that shocked by the pixel play we have here, though - Yasid Oozeear, the artist behind the render, has been in a bed-adding mood this year (remember when he brought us the Ferrari F40 pickup truck ?).The wheels on this digital contraption were borrowed from the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4 , the racecar that showed up as Maranello's reply to the Le Mans lesson Ford offered Ferrari with the GT 40. Since we're talking about one of the most gorgeous racecars to have ever been born, involving its wheels takes the blasphemy to a whole new level.And it didn't take long before somebody called out the artist on Instagram, with the pixel master's response arriving briefly: "I like to keep an open mind. It's only Photoshop, everything is allowed."We have to agree with the artist's point and, while we're at it, we're warning you - judging by the pixel wielder actions, it looks like the Porsche 918 Spyder is in for one of these digital transformations.P.S.: We also need to remind you that the McLaren P1 has already been given a similar treatment, which is how we ended up with the P1 GTR shooting brake