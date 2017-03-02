autoevolution

2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Officially Unveiled, Haters Gonna Hate

 
Porsche has finally unveiled the 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo, which is the second body style of this family.
It can be ordered with up to 550 HP on tap, it has a big trunk, and offers seats for five people. The large tailgate opens up to a low loading edge, which could make this model the most practical Porsche ever offered from this point of view.

Purists might be offended, but we think that it is natural for the German brand to offer something else, and this fits the bill, especially if it will drive like a Porsche.

Just like the regular Panamera, the new Sport Turismo comes with all the technological advancements made by the German brand. From the digital instrument cluster to the advanced assistance systems introduced on recent models, the Sport Turismo has it all. This includes a rear axle steering system, along with an electronic roll stabilization system, both being optional.

Porsche has already announced that all Panamera Sport Turismo models come with an active all-wheel-drive system and an adaptive air suspension. The latter has a three-chamber technology, while the former comes with an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch.

The first regular people to see the new Panamera Sport Turismo in real life will be the visitors to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The model will be launched in the USA as well, so American clients will get the chance to buy one if it fits their needs.

The luggage compartment offers an 18.4 cubic feet (521 liters) storage capacity, which is reduced to 15 cubic feet for the E-Hybrid model. This means an increase of 0.7 cubic feet (19.8 liters) when compared to the sedan.

If all the rear backrests are folded to a flat floor, the capacity increases to 49 cubic feet, which is 1,390 liters for those who abide by the International System of Units. Customers will find two rails integrated into the trunk, along with four tie-down points and a luggage compartment partition net.

If you need an interpretation of what those needs would be, Porsche describes this model as an “all-around sports car,” and we think that sounds like great news for every family that wanted a practical Porsche, but hated SUVs while disliking the regular Panamera. This model also comes with an adaptive and extendible roof spoiler, which is a pillar of Porsche’s Active Aerodynamics system.

The Panamera Sport Turismo range will be available with four engines on market launch, and these include an E-Hybrid model. European clients are expected to be offered a diesel version, just like the regular Panamera. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) takes between 5.0 seconds to 3.4 seconds with launch control, depending on the selected version.

Porsche will launch the 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo in the USA at the end of this year, and it will start at $96,200 excluding destination, handling, and processing fees. The most expensive one will start at $154,000, but it comes with 550 HP, which should be enough for the average family.
