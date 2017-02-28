autoevolution

450 HP Porsche Cayman GT4 with Fabspeed Race Exhaust Sounds like a 911 Hunter

 
28 Feb 2017, 18:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In theory, the Porsche Cayman GT4 is the kind of sportscar that packs all the goodies one might wish for, from the Neunelfer powertrain to the stick shift. Nevertheless, many GT4 owners feel the need to add even more spice to their Zuffenhausen machines, which is how we end up with tuning-touched examples such as the we're here to show you.
You don't need to be an automotive specialist to figure out that the driver of this GT Division Cayman is aiming to make its Porscha stand out among others of its kind - the Martini livery covering the body of the machine is enough of a hint.

However, the most important personalization bit on the Cayman GT4 you're looking at comes from its custom exhaust system. Delivered by Fabspeed, this is the developer's most extreme package.

Dubbed race package, the exhaust allows the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the middle section of the Cayman to scream out its emotions.

The setup involves the Valvetronic exhaust (this allows the driver to control the soundtrack using butterfly valves), race headers, a competition intake plenum, special air filters and a Cobb Accessport ECU play. With the help of these goodies, the Cayman GT4 delivers about 450 ponies at the rear wheels.

"After months of development, Fabspeed is proud to offer our complete power solution for the GT4. With a crowd of Porsche Club of America members looking on, we eclipsed the 400whp mark on our Dynojet," the aftermarket specialist explains.

As for the real-world effect of the race exhaust, the piece of footage below allows us to get a good taste of the decibel fest, with the clip involving scenes recorded from both outside and inside the Porscha. So make sure you turn up the volume before you reach for the "play" button below.

Porsche Cayman GT4 Porsche custom exhaust porsche cayman
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86