450 HP Porsche Cayman GT4 with Fabspeed Race Exhaust Sounds like a 911 Hunter

You don't need to be an automotive specialist to figure out that the driver of this GT Division Cayman is aiming to make its Porscha stand out among others of its kind - the Martini livery covering the body of the machine is enough of a hint.However, the most important personalization bit on the Cayman GT4 you're looking at comes from its custom exhaust system. Delivered by Fabspeed, this is the developer's most extreme package.Dubbed race package, the exhaust allows the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the middle section of the Cayman to scream out its emotions.The setup involves the Valvetronic exhaust (this allows the driver to control the soundtrack using butterfly valves), race headers, a competition intake plenum, special air filters and a Cobb Accessportplay. With the help of these goodies, the Cayman GT4 delivers about 450 ponies at the rear wheels."After months of development, Fabspeed is proud to offer our complete power solution for the GT4. With a crowd of Porsche Club of America members looking on, we eclipsed the 400whp mark on our Dynojet," the aftermarket specialist explains.As for the real-world effect of the race exhaust, the piece of footage below allows us to get a good taste of the decibel fest, with the clip involving scenes recorded from both outside and inside the Porscha . So make sure you turn up the volume before you reach for the "play" button below.