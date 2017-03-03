autoevolution

Tesla Model S Drag Races Camaro 1LE, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, Doesn't Regret It

 
Truth be told, we had started wondering when somebody would bring the Tesla Model S back under the drag racing sportlights, now that the official adventures are on a break (no more velocity updates for now). So, here we are, bringing you a Model S driver who decided to put his electric sedan to racing use, unfortunately choosing the street as the battleground.

The races we're looking at don't involve the P100D range-topper, with the P90D being used instead. The South Florida owners of the dual-motor Tesla challenges a pair of internal-combustion contraptions.

The first competitor of the electric vehicle was a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE, whose driver had turned to the aftermarket world in search for extra muscle. As such, the 6.2-liter heart of the Chevy uses E85, featuring a high-flow air intake and a vicious cam setup. And yes, the Camaro spits fire like a dragon, with such an event taking place during the battle with the Tesla.

As for the second suck-squeeze-bang-blow animal that fought the P90D, we're talking about a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. The owner of the Zuffenhausen SUV had also taken his car down the aftermarket path, with the twin-turbo 4.8-liter V8 of the Porsche having been gifted with a custom exhaust and an ECU remap.

When it came to the Camaro, the rear-wheel-drive nature of the muscle beast meant the races involved rolling starts. However, the fights between the Tesla in the Porsche inclsuded both standing and rolling take-offs.

The Tesla Model S also serves as a camera car and there's one thing we need to warn you about - at a certain point during the night time racing action, the driver of the P90D gets overly vocal, so you might want to turn down the volume before heading for the "play" button below.

