Tesla Model S Crashes Into Concrete Barrier While Using Autopilot, Nobody Harmed

Crashing a car is never a pleasant experience, and things are not pretty even if you own a Tesla.
While all models made by the American brand ride on electric power, they crash just like any other automobile when it comes to driving error. Fortunately, the driver at the time of the accident in question got to walk away from the wreck with a few bruises, and he has a story for everyone willing to read it on Reddit.
He started his post with a few pictures of the vehicle after the wreck. It is pretty dinged up, and the extent of the damage might even lead to an insurance write-off if the inspectors deem the repair too expensive in comparison to the vehicle’s current market value.
This is not the first Tesla crash, and it will be a few years until we will see the last accident that involves one of the models made by this company.
The driver claims that he was using Autopilot at the time of the incident, and he wrote that the system did not offer a warning, and blames the technology for “misreading the road,” which led to hitting the barrier.
The highway has two lanes, and the leftmost one had a barrier next to a divider. The Model S crashed into the temporary fence, which some Redditors say it was placed there because that area was under construction, which led to unusually fitted devices such as the one hit by this vehicle.
One of the users who mentions this, named “That_Vegan_EV_Guy” on Reddit, also wrote that he drives on the same highway from time to time, and the said that he “would not feel comfortable letting Autopilot handle the driving in that area.”
Another user backs up his claims of construction barriers in the area, including this weekend, which may explain why Autopilot 1 was not prepared to handle the situation.
As we have previously mentioned in other articles related to Tesla’s Autopilot, this is a driver assistance system, which means that it is the driver’s job to pay attention to the road at all times. That includes driving on a highway with cruise control, lane assist, and other electronic aides. If things are still unclear, please look up “assistance.”