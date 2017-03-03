Fifth Grader Convinces Elon Musk To Run Fan-Submitted Tesla Commercials

Tesla
is a brand that does not focus on advertising
, but it still sells cars without investing billions in SuperBowl commercials.
Instead of fighting with the German premium trio through witty ads, Tesla preferred to have a different strategy, which seems to have worked out for the company.
Moreover, instead of publishing press releases, the company writes a blog, which is posted on its website. In contrast, many automakers require an account to view press releases, and that must be approved manually be someone who works there.
Evidently, this business model, or Tesla itself, is not perfect. The company seems to skimp out on publishing photos with its cars, even after they are launched on the market and sold in showrooms, but it is not the only one that does this, and that does not improve the situation for anyone.
Inspired by Tesla products, its fans have made blogs, vlogs, and even produced independent commercials. While the other company that gets that kind of attention is Apple
, with the parodies made by fans of its particular advertising style, Tesla’ fan-made commercials are quite good. We are not the only ones to like them, but Elon Musk appeared to be unimpressed until recently.
He received a letter from a fifth grader named Bria, whose dad is an editor at InsideEVs
. She likes the products made by Tesla, and the ideas behind them, and she decided to write a letter to Elon Musk. Her dad published the letter on Twitter, and even mentioned Elon Musk, so that he could get the billionaire’s attention.
It apparently worked. Elon Musk
and his 7.5 million followers have seen the letter, which also suggested a contest that would lead to a commercial for Tesla made by its fans, but aired in an official manner as if the automaker commissioned it.
Musk went to full-on good-guy/dad mode, and he said it sounded like a good idea, and also promised to take care of things. We can presume that he will send the girl a Tesla-branded T-shirt as well, possibly complete with an autograph.
Elon Musk said that Tesla would work with the two film school graduates that produced the commercial embedded below.