Loaded Tesla Model S P100D Destroys 700 HP Camaro ZL1 in Palm Beach Drag Race

 
20 Mar 2017, 11:53 UTC
by
The latest trend coming from the drag racing side of the Tesla Model S realm sees drivers taking the time to notice the quarter-mile difference between fully loaded and no-option models. A recent example of this comes from a quarter-mile event that took place over the weekend, involving a fully loaded P100D, as well as an option-stingy example of the electric sedan.
The two were put through the paces at the Palm Beach International Raceway, but they didn't battle each other, at least not directly - you can always compare the numbers, which are clearly shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Instead, the option-rich P100D duked it out with a BMW 550i, an almost-M example belonging to the now retired F10 generation of the Bimmer. It's worth mentioning that the said Tesla comes with optional goodies such as the massive glass roof and the seven-seat configuration.

As for the lighter model, this fights a Camaro ZL1. The muscle car, a fifth-gen model, has been given plenty of aftermarket attention, with the supercharged Chevy expected to develop well north of 800 ponies.

You should pay close attention to the performance of the two cars - while the Tesla does complete the 1,320 feet sprint quicker, the Camaro's traction limitations are highlighted by its trap speed, which easily eclipses that of the electric sedan.Now, about that weight difference between the two Teslas we have here
YouTuber Brooks, who is the man behind the DragTimes channel bringing you this adventure and the driver of the lighter Model S P100D, estimates that there could be a 300 lbs difference between the two cars, but this figure also takes into account the scale footprint gap between the drivers.

So, should you configure your Tesla according to the quarter-mile results seen here? Well, if you're planning to live your motoring life one YouTube clip at a time, the answer is probably yes.

