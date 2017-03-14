autoevolution
Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Dodge Challenger GT AWD Drag Race Packs a Surprise

 
With the 2017 Challenger GT AWD, Dodge has pulled a bit of a magic trick, managing to please and upset the muscle car community at the same time. Of course, many enthusiasts are thrilled about the Challenger not being afraid of the white stuff anymore, but the V6-only form of the all-paw offering can easily get on one's nerves. Perhaps the traction-friendly Challenger has a chance of tipping the balance towards the camp that adores it if the AWD machine is thrown at the all-mighty Hellcat, right?
Since an on-paper comparison between the two Challenger incarnations would be pointless, we could enjoy the fun of a real-world brawl involving the pair of Dodges.

This is precisely what the crew over at TFL Car has prepared, with the guys pitting a 2017 Challenger GT AWD against the factory-blown model in a standing start drag race. Since the all-wheel-drive model only comes in eight-speed automatic mode, it's only fair that a similar option was chosen for the Hellcat.

Nevertheless, given the fact that the supercharged Mopar machine packs more than twice the muscle of the 3.6-liter V6-animated model, the fury of the beast was kept on a leash. The red key, which unlocks the 707 hp potential of the muscle machine, was present, but the 500 hp mode was chosen for the sprinting battle.

The temperature experience during the race would've at least required all-whether rubber, but the Hellcat was gifted with summer tires, all in the attempt to reduce the acceleration gap between the two Challenger flavors.

We can mention one thing without risking to ruin the fun of the clip: if you're willing to place a bet on how far the all-wheel-drive nature of the V6 Challenger can take the Dodge in the battle with its big brother, the race offers you plenty of chances to get your thrills.

