Porsche 911 GT3 vs. Porsche 911 GT3 RS 1/4-Mile Drag Race Gets Brutal

The Zuffenhausen machines got together at an event called Fuel Run, which took place late last month. Prepared by the crew behind the goldRush Rally, the adventure, which involved plenty of high-octane machines, involved a visit to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.Oh, and by the way, you shouldn't let the wing on the back of the GT3 trick you into believing it's something else.The pair of rear-engined coupes go for multiple runs and yes, you'll get to check out what happens when there's a hefty difference between the reaction times of the two drivers.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page not only delivers these angles of the battle, but also shows the GT3 RS battling another machine of its kind - the latter is the same Porscha that raced a Ferrari 458 Speciale during the said event, a fight we covered in a previous story.Fortunately, we get to see the all-important numbers at the end of the races, so you'll get a complete idea of what happens when such naturally aspirated monsters get together at the drag strip.Of course, we are all waiting for the new Porsche 991.2 GT3 to hit the market - don't worry, the racing videos involving the Zuffenhausen machine won't fail to show up. And while the 2018 GT3 's new engine might rival the output of the 991 GT3 RS, the latter remains the lighter car. It's worth mentioning that the new GT3 will land in US garages this fall, so we'll get our answer by the end of the year.