autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2,500 HP Nissan Patrol Sets 206.9 MPH Half-Mile World Record with a Flying Door

 
13 Mar 2017, 17:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You don't have to be a drag racing enthusiast to figure out that a supercar hitting 200 mph during a half-mile run makes for an attention-worthy stunt. And when the contraption that reaches this velocity level is an SUV, you should expect jaws to drop.
A new world record in the SUV half-mile field has been set in Qatar, using an extreme Nissan Patrol. Given the massive popularity the high-riding Nissan enjoys in that part of the world, the vehicular choice doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

The straight-six heart of the Nissan has been gifted with a monstrous turbo setup, one that allows the motor to deliver around 2,500 ponies. The turbocharger's outlet stick out through the hood, so yes, we're talking about a fire breather here.

The dragon managed to hit no less than 206.9 mph (make that 333.82 km/h) during its record-setting run.

The unit works with a sequencial gearbox and the part of the video that takes us inside the machine demonstrates that the driver has a monstrous job on his hands during such a run.

Perhaps many would expect the Patrol to have been brought close to the asphalt, but this wasn't the case. And while the the Patrol has kept a respectable ride height, the SUV now features a carbon fiber chin. The headlights have been removed, being replaced with more aerodynamic covers, while the radiator grille has been blocked off.

Other scale-friendly measures involved custom doors skins, but this was a stunt that backfired during the run, with one of the doors deciding to quit its job at high speed.

The cabin of the Patrol is just as striking as the engine bay, having been stripped and gifted with a roll cage, as well as with a racing seat.

The piece of footage below allows you to get a good look at the velocity stunt, flying door moment included.

nissan patrol Nissan drag racing SUV
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN Patrol66
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65