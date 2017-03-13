2,500 HP Nissan Patrol Sets 206.9 MPH Half-Mile World Record with a Flying Door

You don't have to be a drag racing enthusiast to figure out that a supercar hitting 200 mph during a half-mile run makes for an attention-worthy stunt. And when the contraption that reaches this velocity level is an SUV, you should expect jaws to drop.





The straight-six heart of the



The dragon managed to hit no less than 206.9 mph (make that 333.82 km/h) during its record-setting run.



The unit works with a sequencial gearbox and the part of the video that takes us inside the machine demonstrates that the driver has a monstrous job on his hands during such a run.



Perhaps many would expect the Patrol to have been brought close to the asphalt, but this wasn't the case. And while the the Patrol has kept a respectable ride height, the SUV now features a carbon fiber chin. The headlights have been removed, being replaced with more aerodynamic covers, while the radiator grille has been blocked off.



Other scale-friendly measures involved custom doors skins, but this was a stunt that backfired during the run, with one of the doors deciding to quit its job at high speed.



The cabin of the



The piece of footage below allows you to get a good look at the velocity stunt, flying door moment included.



A new world record in the SUV half-mile field has been set in Qatar, using an extreme Nissan Patrol. Given the massive popularity the high-riding Nissan enjoys in that part of the world, the vehicular choice doesn't exactly come as a surprise.The straight-six heart of the Nissan has been gifted with a monstrous turbo setup, one that allows the motor to deliver around 2,500 ponies. The turbocharger's outlet stick out through the hood, so yes, we're talking about a fire breather here.The dragon managed to hit no less than 206.9 mph (make that 333.82 km/h) during its record-setting run.The unit works with a sequencial gearbox and the part of the video that takes us inside the machine demonstrates that the driver has a monstrous job on his hands during such a run.Perhaps many would expect the Patrol to have been brought close to the asphalt, but this wasn't the case. And while the the Patrol has kept a respectable ride height, thenow features a carbon fiber chin. The headlights have been removed, being replaced with more aerodynamic covers, while the radiator grille has been blocked off.Other scale-friendly measures involved custom doors skins, but this was a stunt that backfired during the run, with one of the doors deciding to quit its job at high speed.The cabin of the Patrol is just as striking as the engine bay, having been stripped and gifted with a roll cage, as well as with a racing seat.The piece of footage below allows you to get a good look at the velocity stunt, flying door moment included.