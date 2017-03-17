760 HP Mercedes-AMG GT S Does Amazing 10.5s 1/4-Mile, As Quick as a Lamborghini

While some men just like to watch the world burn, others prefer to enjoy the thrills of burning rubber and the latest example of the second category is delivered with the help of the Mercedes-AMG GT S we're here to show you.





The Affalterbach machine has been given a serious tech massage PP Performance, with the 4.0-liter V8 animating the supercar having roughly gained a 50 percent power boost. To be more precise, the twin-turbo mill now delivers no less than 760 ponies.With the gym visit over, the GT S was put to drag racing work. The Benz was taken to the Yas Marina Drag Strip, with the machine playing the quarter-mile game.The standard Mercedes-AMG GT S , if we may call the beast so, is a car that can play the 1,320 feet game in the mid-11s league. As for the example showcased in the piece of footage below, this manages to complete the sprint in 10.5 seconds. To put this into perspective, the said time means the GT S is now in Lamborghini territory (for instance, the Huracan needs 10.6 seconds for the task).Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might find this adventure familar and it's all thanks to the recent Yas Marina drag strip story involving a Porsche 911 Turbo with a similar output.We're talking about a 991.2 example of the Zuffenhausen supercar, which has been pushed to 735 hp, also thanks to work done by PP Performance. Don't let the smaller output (compared to the GT S) of the Porscha trick you, though - thanks to advantages such as all-wheel-drive and the typical performance thirst of the Neunelfer, the machine managed to complete the quarter-mile run considerably quicker.Heck, the 9.92s run of the 911 Turbo meant it was as quick as its 918 Spyder big brother...