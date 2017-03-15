735 HP Porsche 911 Turbo Hits Yas Marina Drag Strip, Ties 918 Spyder 1/4-Mile

Imagine you go out there and buy a 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo or Turbo S. You put the pedal to the metal, engaging launch control, and you're ready to nail the quarter-mile challenge, even though sprinting isn't even the main objective of the Neunelfer. Oh, and if you give the thing a serious tech massage, you might just match the 918 Spyder in the quarter-mile.





We've brought along a piece of footage that demonstrated the claim above, one that comes from the Yas Marina drag strip. That's where one of the hottest 2017 911 Turbos has been put to extreme velocity work.Before heading out to the drag strip, the rear-engined coupe, which appears to be a Guards Red-dressed Turbo, received plenty of tuning attention. Touched by German-based specialist PP Performance, the 3.8-liter flat-six at the back of the machine has jumped from 540 hp to a whopping 735 ponies.Such an upgrade requires moves such as replacing the turbochargers, but, much to one's sleeper amusement, the exterior of the supercar doesn't warn anybody on the monstrous gym visit.As a result of all the tech work, the 911 Turbo was able to pull a 9.92s run at 223.91 km/h. For the sake of comparison, we added a random 918 Spyder 1,320 feet sprint video at the bottom of the page and you don't have to be a drag racing specialist to notice that the score is even.And thanks to the brilliant German engineering packed into the Neunelfer, the Porscha has no issue with playing the running game over and over again.Sure, the Zuffenhausen halo car has managed to deliver even sweeter 1/4-mile times, but we're talking about a small difference, with the best achievement of the gas-electric Porsche sitting at 9.8 seconds.So, dear Porschephilles, on certain occasions, apples can be compared to oranges and with spectacular results.