2018 Porsche 911 GT2 Won't Offer a Manual Gearbox, Porsche CEO Reportedly Says

Now that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has determined enthusiasts to jump for joy thanks to the no-cost option that is the six-speed manual of the Neunelfer, the time has come to look ahead at the next GT Division Zuffenhausen machine, namely the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2.
Not too many enthusiasts expected the German automaker to involve the GT2 in its new clutch revolution, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Porsche CEO reportedly talked about a PDK-only GT2 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Speaking to Car Advice, Oliver Blume said: “In the past it was a very famous model of the 911, and maybe in the future we will have a GT2 as well,

Of course, since we've all seen the numerous spy material on the matter, the part of the interview we're interested in has to do with another statement of the Zuffenhausen helm man: “That’s another philosophy – because there you’re talking about a turbo engine, and the manual we are putting more in the GT3. It will be PDK driven,

Since the 991.2 Turbo S delivers 580 ponies, the GT2 should take the Neunelfer past the 600 hp mark, while still employing the facelifted Turbo's civilian anti-lag system.

The rear-wheel-drive and the uber-aggressive overall setup of the 911 GT2 should see the rear-engined coupe lapping the Nurburgring in under 7:20 and delivering a white-knuckle experience in the process.

So far in 2017, we haven't been able to lay our eyes on the GT2 prototypes, but, with the facelifted GT3 debut now out of the way and the fresh Nurburgring season open, we could expect to meet the test cars again soon - we'll remind you that we first spied the flat-six wielder back in March last year.

The 911 line-up should be adorned with the GT2 badge in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show and we'll certainly get more occasions to discuss the supercar by then.
