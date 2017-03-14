2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Sounds Glorious Even when Driven Inside a Studio

Deliveries for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 won't kick off until mid-June in Europe or the fall for the US market, so it's only natural to enjoy every 991.2 GT3 experience we can get - the latest episode of the kind brings us a sample of the track-savvy Porscha's voice.





The latest GT Division animal has been taken inside Auto Bild's studio, with the new 4.0-liter heart of the Neunelfer delivering a thrilling decibel experience even during the snail pace experience - the hue seen here is called Guards Red.After all, we have plenty of tech aspects to get excited over. The GT3 is now animated by a new 4.0-liter flat-six that supersedes the unit in the GT3 RS and 911 R, with the engine being almost unchanged from the GT3 Cup racecar.Matching the 500 hp output of the Rennsport and the R models, the new engine one-ups these in the torque department (it offers 347 lb-ft), as well as when it comes to the redline, as it maintains the 9,000 rpm value of the 991.1 GT3's 3.8-liter boxer. Porsche engineers managed to lower the internal resistance of the engine by dropping the dynamic valvetrain in favor of a fixed one and reworking the lubrication system.When matched to the 911 R-borrowed six-speed manual tranny of the GT3, the engine pushes the machine to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while going for the PDK double-clutch setup cuts the time to 3.2 seconds.We're glad Porsche has done the right thing when it came to positioning the six-speed manual of the GT3. To be more precise, the stick shift will be a no-cost option.For the record, the carmaker expects that the clutch will account for 40 percent of the overall 2018 GT3 orders. Keep that in mind when you come across such a Neunelfer at your local Cars and Coffee event. Maybe you'll even be fortunate enough to meet a Ruby Star example.