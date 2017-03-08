Ruby Star 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Rendered, One-Ups the Guards Red Model in Geneva

autoevolution
The Guards Red hue Porsche chose for the introduction of the 2018 911 GT3 in Geneva seems fitting for the badge and yet we can't help but lust for a 991.2 GT3 dressed in an even crazier color.
Fortunately, the world wide web is here to offer us just that, with the rendering above portraying the new GT Division animal in Ruby Star attire.

Delivered by digital artist Jonsibal, this pixel play sticks to gifting the new GT3 with the said shade and we've also added the live Geneva photos of the rear-engiend hero, so you can easily compare the two.

In case anybody needs a reminder of how this polarising Porsche hue looks in the real world, here's a Ruby Star Porsche 911 R to tickle your senses. We didn't mention the R flavor of the Neunelfer by accident, since the revised GT3 displays at least two lessons learned from the limited edition.

The most obvious comes from the optional six-speed manual offered on the Zuffenhausen machine. The stick shift is attached to a new 4.0-liter flat-six coming from the GT3 Cup racecar. The best part of the boxer mill is that it mixes a 9,000 rpm redline with an output of 500 hp and 347 lb-ft of twist.

As for the second 911 R move displayed by the GT3, this comes in the form of the hefty underbody diffuser. Part of the newcomer's redesigned aero package, the diffuser helps the machine deliver 20 percent extra downforce compared to the 991.1 model, while keeping the latter's drag coefficient untouched.

We'll get to see the 2018 GT3 in European showrooms in mid-June, while the U.S. market launch is scheduled for the fall. And the most important question that remains to be answered obviously has to do with the Nurbrugring time of the street machine, which should sit below the 7:18 of the 991.2 Turbo S.
