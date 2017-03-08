autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

The Interior of the 2017 Ruf CTR Is the Alcantara Temple of a 710 HP God

 
8 Mar 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the 911, Porsche doesn't build a car, but a time machine. The manner in which the Neunelfer connects the rear-engined layout of the past with modern-day performance that can make our jaws drop is enough of an explanation for the said conclusion. Just like our beloved automobiles, time machines come in all sorts of forms and we're here to show you one of the most extreme, which comes from Ruf.
The German small-volume manufacturer has built its reputation on reinventing Porsches and the company's latest creation takes its game to a whole new level.

Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Ruf CTR comes three decades after the infamous CTR Yellowbird, which took the world by surprise back in the day, delivering 959-rivaling numbers with the help of a twin-turbo setup installed on a 911 Carrera.

The anniversary model borrows the retro look of the 1987 model, but does away with the 911 chassis altogether. There's no reason to fret, though, as the newcomer is still defined by a rear-mounted flat-six, but the structure of the beast now involves a carbon fiber monocoque with steel crash structures.

Weight savings have been nothing short of an obsession for Ruf, with the 2017 CTR tipping the scales at 2,640 lbs / 1,200 kg in dry trim.

Given the scale friendliness of the speed demon, it's only natural for the cabin to be drenched in Alcantara. The weight benefits of the material are obviously accompanied by the sweet tactile experience it provides, so the passenger also gets to enjoy the treatment.

The retro feel of the machine is reinforced by the analog dashboard. And when you factor in the idea that those needles sit inside a beast whose twin-turbo flat-six delivers no less than 710 hp, the tale becomes even spicier.

Another reason to jump for joy at the sight of the 2017 Ruf CTR's cabin is the lever behind the gear shifter - unlike in contemporary factory Porsches, you can still use the handbrake for performance driving maneuvers in this beast.

2017 ruf ctr Porsche 911 Porsche 2017 Geneva Motor Show RUF
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86