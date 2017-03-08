The Interior of the 2017 Ruf CTR Is the Alcantara Temple of a 710 HP God

With the 911, Porsche doesn't build a car, but a time machine. The manner in which the Neunelfer connects the rear-engined layout of the past with modern-day performance that can make our jaws drop is enough of an explanation for the said conclusion. Just like our beloved automobiles, time machines come in all sorts of forms and we're here to show you one of the most extreme, which comes from Ruf.





Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Ruf CTR comes three decades after the infamous CTR Yellowbird, which took the world by surprise back in the day, delivering



The anniversary model borrows the retro look of the 1987 model, but does away with the 911 chassis altogether. There's no reason to fret, though, as the newcomer is still defined by a rear-mounted flat-six, but the structure of the beast now involves a carbon fiber monocoque with steel crash structures.



Weight savings have been nothing short of an obsession for Ruf, with the 2017 CTR tipping the scales at 2,640 lbs / 1,200 kg in dry trim.



Given the scale friendliness of the speed demon, it's only natural for the cabin to be drenched in Alcantara. The weight benefits of the material are obviously accompanied by the sweet tactile experience it provides, so the passenger also gets to enjoy the treatment.



The retro feel of the machine is reinforced by the analog dashboard. And when you factor in the idea that those needles sit inside a beast whose twin-turbo flat-six delivers no less than 710 hp, the tale becomes even spicier.



Another reason to jump for joy at the sight of the



The German small-volume manufacturer has built its reputation on reinventing Porsches and the company's latest creation takes its game to a whole new level.Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2017 Ruf CTR comes three decades after the infamous CTR Yellowbird, which took the world by surprise back in the day, delivering 959 -rivaling numbers with the help of a twin-turbo setup installed on a 911 Carrera.The anniversary model borrows the retro look of the 1987 model, but does away with the 911 chassis altogether. There's no reason to fret, though, as the newcomer is still defined by a rear-mounted flat-six, but the structure of the beast now involves a carbon fiber monocoque with steel crash structures.Weight savings have been nothing short of an obsession for Ruf, with the 2017 CTR tipping the scales at 2,640 lbs / 1,200 kg in dry trim.Given the scale friendliness of the speed demon, it's only natural for the cabin to be drenched in Alcantara. The weight benefits of the material are obviously accompanied by the sweet tactile experience it provides, so the passenger also gets to enjoy the treatment.The retro feel of the machine is reinforced by the analog dashboard. And when you factor in the idea that those needles sit inside a beast whose twin-turbo flat-six delivers no less than 710 hp, the tale becomes even spicier.Another reason to jump for joy at the sight of the 2017 Ruf CTR 's cabin is the lever behind the gear shifter - unlike in contemporary factory Porsches , you can still use the handbrake for performance driving maneuvers in this beast.