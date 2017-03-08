Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Shows Up In Geneva, Looks Great

The German brand’s latest creation, which marks the second body style in the Panamera range
, is the closest thing to a wagon that this model will receive in its lifetime.
This comes as an even more spacious version of the Panamera, which is designed for those who were not interested in an SUV
, but desperately desired a practical car from Porsche.
Our spy photographers took off their masks for this event, and they have supplied with a photo gallery of the most convenient Panamera ever offered. As you can observe, this example comes in a stunning shade of blue, which probably would look great on almost any automobile.
While it takes a particular design for a car to look great on black, red, gray, or white, this blue appears to be a “sweet spot” for almost any shape.
However, these pictures prove that the Panamera Sport Turismo looks good even when shot in a place that does not have perfect lighting conditions and the ideal angles.
Just like the Panamera, there will be people who will not like the Sport Turismo, but Porsche places its bets on those who wanted a body style like this. As time has shown, automobiles like these will achieve their predicted sales numbers, and they might even exceed expectations.
Meanwhile, the cars that we, car enthusiasts, consider to be fantastic bargains and wonderful for purists, end up gathering limited volumes.
Don’t get us wrong here, we like the new Panamera Sport Turismo, but we hope the gamble pays off for Porsche, as this will pave the way for new creations of this focused company.
Porsche
’s Panamera Sport Turismo appears to be the perfect car for wealthy families who want a car to do it all, except for off-roading. Fortunately for the German marque, some people still hate SUVs, but need larger cars, and this is one of the products that will make those who afford them to think twice about an SUV.