autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Shows Up In Geneva, Looks Great

 
8 Mar 2017, 10:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche has brought the all-new Panamera Sport Turismo to its stand at the Geneva Motor Show.
The German brand’s latest creation, which marks the second body style in the Panamera range, is the closest thing to a wagon that this model will receive in its lifetime.

This comes as an even more spacious version of the Panamera, which is designed for those who were not interested in an SUV, but desperately desired a practical car from Porsche.

Our spy photographers took off their masks for this event, and they have supplied with a photo gallery of the most convenient Panamera ever offered. As you can observe, this example comes in a stunning shade of blue, which probably would look great on almost any automobile.

While it takes a particular design for a car to look great on black, red, gray, or white, this blue appears to be a “sweet spot” for almost any shape.

However, these pictures prove that the Panamera Sport Turismo looks good even when shot in a place that does not have perfect lighting conditions and the ideal angles.

Just like the Panamera, there will be people who will not like the Sport Turismo, but Porsche places its bets on those who wanted a body style like this. As time has shown, automobiles like these will achieve their predicted sales numbers, and they might even exceed expectations.

Meanwhile, the cars that we, car enthusiasts, consider to be fantastic bargains and wonderful for purists, end up gathering limited volumes.

Don’t get us wrong here, we like the new Panamera Sport Turismo, but we hope the gamble pays off for Porsche, as this will pave the way for new creations of this focused company.

Porsche’s Panamera Sport Turismo appears to be the perfect car for wealthy families who want a car to do it all, except for off-roading. Fortunately for the German marque, some people still hate SUVs, but need larger cars, and this is one of the products that will make those who afford them to think twice about an SUV.
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Porsche Panamera Panamera Sport Turismo Panamera Porsche 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86