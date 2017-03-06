autoevolution

Ruf Will Unveil Supercar In Geneva, Could Be Modern Yellowbird

 
6 Mar 2017
by
Ruf, a German company that is renowned worldwide for its work on Porsche models, has announced it will showcase a new supercar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The tuners did not publish a single image of the new automobile, not even in the form of a teaser, which led to numerous speculation on the matter.

However, we do know that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary Ruf CTR “Yellowbird,” and the German company is expected to do something about its mythical product.

Moreover, Ruf representatives have mentioned in their release that the vehicle will be “different from every car they made before,” and that it will come with an in-house carbon fiber monocoque chassis and an entirely unique structure.

A configuration similar to the latter idea has not happened since Ruf showcased a prototype named R50, which did not reach production because of excessive costs of the technology it used at the time.

If the information presented by Ruf was not enough to spark a fire, the German company mentioned that the exhibit prepared for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show was inspired by its most famous model, the original CTR, launched in 1987. That model put Ruf on the map, and its Nurburgring run video is still an entertaining watch even for those who have seen it multiple times.

Ruf has promised an automobile that will be a standalone car, which was designed, engineered, and manufactured in-house, making for an absolute premiere for the outfit. It is unclear if Porsche’s signature flat-six motor will be used as a base for the new supercar, Autoblog remarks.

Regardless of whether Ruf will use a Porsche-sourced engine or not, its new creation will surely be something worth watching, as the first enterprise of this kind from an established independent company such as this one should be exquisite in performance and styling.

