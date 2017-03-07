autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2017 Ruf CTR Borrows Infamous Yellowbird Look, Skips 911 Chassis for Carbon Tub

 
7 Mar 2017, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Thirty years ago, Ruf, the developer that's as close to Porsche as companies from the other side of the fence can get, came up with the otherworldy CTR Yellowbird, a twin-turbo-ed incarnation of a 911 Carrera that would deliver 959 levels of performance. And Ruf has prepared one hell of a celebration for the infamous rear-engined machine: meet the 2017 CTR, which does away with the Neunelfer chassis altogether.
Instead, the 2017 Ruf CTR, which borrows the look of the original, makes use of a carbon fiber monocoque with steel front and rear crash structures.

The crushingly-analogue piece of machinery comes with a dry weight of 2,640 lbs /1,200 kg (the curb weight hasn't been announced), which, combined with the monstrous output of its twin-turbo 3.6-liter engine, delivers sweet performance.

The heavily massaged flat-six occupying the rear section of latest CTR model delivers 710 hp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 649 lb-ft (880 Nm) between 2,750 and 4,000 rpm. The gearbox? A six-speed manual, of course.

The rear-wheel-drive monster will complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in under 3.5 seconds, while being able to play the 0 to 124 mph game in under 9 seconds. If the driver keeps accelerating, the coupe will hit 225 mph.

The 2017 model talks to the road via double-wishbone arms, featuring a pushrod configuration for both axles. We're dealing with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are shod in 245/35 tires up front and 305/30 rubber at the rear. As for the stopping power, this comes from carbon-ceramic hardware.

The minimalist cabin is an Alcantara temple, while the seats are built from carbon fiber. The driver is spoiled with analog gauges.

Only thirty examples of the 2017 Ruf CTR will be built. Thos who are in the market for such a rear-engined animal and haven't made the necessary arrangements yet will be reminded that such machines sell even quicker than they drive.

Company founder Alois Ruf and his wife Estonia have unveiled the 2017 CTR in Geneva, as you can see in the first piece of footage below. When it comes to the video at the bottom of the page, this tells the story of the original Yellowbird, all with a Nurburgring sideways twist.



Porsche 911 RUF ruf ctr 2017 ruf ctr Porsche 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86