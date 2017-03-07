2017 Ruf CTR Borrows Infamous Yellowbird Look, Skips 911 Chassis for Carbon Tub

Thirty years ago, Ruf, the developer that's as close to Porsche as companies from the other side of the fence can get, came up with the otherworldy CTR Yellowbird, a twin-turbo-ed incarnation of a 911 Carrera that would deliver 959
levels of performance. And Ruf has prepared one hell of a celebration for the infamous rear-engined machine: meet the 2017 CTR, which does away with the Neunelfer chassis altogether.
Instead, the 2017 Ruf CTR, which borrows the look of the original, makes use of a carbon fiber monocoque with steel front and rear crash structures.
The crushingly-analogue piece of machinery comes with a dry weight of 2,640 lbs /1,200 kg (the curb weight hasn't been announced), which, combined with the monstrous output of its twin-turbo 3.6-liter engine, delivers sweet performance.
The heavily massaged flat-six occupying the rear section of latest CTR model delivers 710 hp at 6,750 rpm and a peak torque of 649 lb-ft (880 Nm) between 2,750 and 4,000 rpm. The gearbox? A six-speed manual, of course.
The rear-wheel-drive monster will complete the 0 to 62 mph sprint in under 3.5 seconds, while being able to play the 0 to 124 mph game in under 9 seconds. If the driver keeps accelerating, the coupe will hit 225 mph.
The 2017 model talks to the road via double-wishbone arms, featuring a pushrod configuration for both axles. We're dealing with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which are shod in 245/35 tires up front and 305/30 rubber at the rear. As for the stopping power, this comes from carbon-ceramic hardware.
The minimalist cabin is an Alcantara temple, while the seats are built from carbon fiber. The driver is spoiled with analog gauges.
Only thirty examples of the 2017 Ruf CTR will be built. Thos who are in the market for such a rear-engined animal and haven't made the necessary arrangements yet will be reminded that such machines sell even quicker than they drive.
Company founder Alois Ruf and his wife Estonia have unveiled the 2017 CTR in Geneva, as you can see in the first piece of footage below. When it comes to the video at the bottom of the page, this tells the story of the original Yellowbird, all with a Nurburgring
sideways twist.