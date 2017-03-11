Walter Rohrl's Oak Green Metallic Porsche 911 R Is a 70th Birthday Present

Walter Röhrl's brand new PTS Oak Green Metallic (22L) 911 R with Porsche Exclusive CXX main stripes, side decals and painted side mirrors in Rhodium Silver. This is a scan of a page from a new German book on Röhrl titled "Walter Röhrl: Querlenker". Thank you to @snoopy1969wv from Germany for sending me this scan. Hope to find out more about this car. A belated happy birthday to the legend as well, who turned 70 two days ago.

