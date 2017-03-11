Walter Rohrl's Oak Green Metallic Porsche 911 R Is a 70th Birthday Present

Here's a resolution for a velocity aficionado's 70th birthday - how about enjoying it like Walter Rohrl does? The German racing legend, who turned 70 on March 7, can now be proud of the latest addition to his garage, namely a Porsche 911 R.
The clutch special, which we expect the steering wheel wielder to have grabbed as a birthday present, comes dressed in Oak Green Metallic, while wearing Rhodium Silver main stripes. The same hue was used for the side decals, as well as for the door mirrors (lower and upper section).
For now, this image, which is a scan from a German book dedicated to Rohrl (the tile is "Walter Rohrl: Querlenker"), is all we have on the matter. And we'll tip our pixels to Instagram label ptsrs for the pic, which also allows us to take a peek inside the VIP enthusiast's car cave.
Interestingly, the spec seen here isn't all that far from the one displayed on Andreas Preuninger's 911 R
, which we showed you back in June last year.
Given the recent Geneva debut of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
, we can't help but drop this into the story. And that's because many have rushed to point out that the manual tranny of the 991.2 GT3 means this steals a bit of the R's shine.
While it is true that the revised GT3 borrows 911 R tricks, such as the six-speed manual and the generously-sized underbody diffuser, the latter still has particular assets. And we're not even talking about its exclusivity here.
Instead, we'll remind you that the R can he hand with a single-mass flywheel, which allows the engine to spin up faster, especially in the lower area of the rpm range.
This feature also allows the driver to get a better feel of the car through the clutch and, if we factor in the uber-thin sound deadening of the R, we have a clearer picture of the raw driving experience advantage the machine delivers. And, for Porschephilles, details such as the ones mentioned above can make a world of a difference.
Walter Röhrl's brand new PTS Oak Green Metallic (22L) 911 R with Porsche Exclusive CXX main stripes, side decals and painted side mirrors in Rhodium Silver. This is a scan of a page from a new German book on Röhrl titled "Walter Röhrl: Querlenker". Thank you to @snoopy1969wv from Germany for sending me this scan. Hope to find out more about this car. A belated happy birthday to the legend as well, who turned 70 two days ago.
