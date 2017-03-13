Matching 2017 Porsche 911 R, 1967 911 R Belong to Father & Son Ingram Collection

A beautiful capture of the @ingramcollection's PTS Light Ivory (hellelfenbein; non-metallic UNI; Y09) 911 R and their matching '67 911 R on display at Werks Reunion in Amelia Island, Florida. Really liking the matching livery on both cars. The 991 R has over $47k in Porsche Exclusive CXX options and was the first "true PTS" 911 R shipped to North America. Photo courtesy of @roadscholars1.

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:39am PST