Matching 2017 Porsche 911 R, 1967 911 R Belong to Father & Son Ingram Collection

There's a certain level of awesomeness that defines the daily life of a Porsche 911 R owner. Heck, most of the people who drive such a clutch special already owned a 918 Spyder when they bought the Neunelfer and the hyper-hybrid probably was far from their first Zuffenhausen machine. However, there are Porsche collectors out there who can take the game to a whole new level and we're here to bring you an example of that.
Notice how the liveries of the 2017 Porsche 911 R and the '67 911 R in the image above match. Now that's one hell of a way to choose the spec for your 2017 spec. Speaking of which, we're talking about a main hue named Light Ivory, which has a monumental effect when it comes to emphasizing the classic aura of the Neunelfer.
The father and son Porsches were shot at the Werks Reunion in Amelia Island, Florida and the catch here is that the pair of rear-engined coupes belong to a father and his son.
These Porschas come from the Ingram collection. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the collection maintained by Bob Ingram and his son Cam, is one of the most impressive in the world.
We'll use this occasion to remind you that Porsche
only built 23 examples of the original R, which came to the world as a homologation special - suddenly, the 991-unit production run of the contemporary R seems like a large-scale business.
Thanks to Instagram label ptsrs, we found out that the 2017 911 R we have here was the first North American unit whose configuration fully dipped into the PTS (Paint to Sample) bucket.
As we mentioned above, this pari of Rs were snapped at the first annual Werks Reunion Amelia Island. Held by the Porsche Club of America (PCA), the event was held last Friday (March 10), serving as an opener for the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, which took place over the weekend.
Come to think of it, we're looking at the most heritage-loaded 2017 Porsche 911 R we've shown you to date, and this involves Walter Rohrl's example
of the clutch special.
A beautiful capture of the @ingramcollection's PTS Light Ivory (hellelfenbein; non-metallic UNI; Y09) 911 R and their matching '67 911 R on display at Werks Reunion in Amelia Island, Florida. Really liking the matching livery on both cars. The 991 R has over $47k in Porsche Exclusive CXX options and was the first "true PTS" 911 R shipped to North America. Photo courtesy of @roadscholars1.
