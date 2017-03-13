Porsche Recalls U.S. Cars Over Airbag And Windshield Problems, 911 R Included

Including the 918 Spyder hypercar, Porsche has had its fair share of recalls
these past few years. March 2017, however, sees the German marque call back just over 18,000 cars in three campaigns.
The first, and arguably the most numerous of the lot, sees 17,871 vehicles that fail to comply with safety standard #208 (Occupant Crash Protection). According to Porsche
, “the passenger occupant detection sensor mat may fail in the front passenger seat,”
which leads to the deactivation of the front passenger airbag. Affected vehicles include the 2015 to 2016 Macan S and Macan Turbo, as well as the 2017 model year of the Macan’s GTS variant.
For the second of the three operations, Porsche Cars North America tells that certain vehicles are equipped with a faulty airbag inflator initiator. This unit may fail to ignite during a crash, a condition that increases the risk of injury for the front passenger. 120 units of the 911 and 718 are potentially affected, ranging from the Boxster to the 911 R
and supercar-beating Turbo S.
Last, but certainly not least, Porsche reveals that 21 examples of various 911 and 718
models are in dire need of a windshield rebond. According to the automaker, “the windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, allowing it to detach in a crash.”
This problem doesn’t comply with the requirements of FMVSS #212 (Windshield Mounting), and that’s that.
Porsche has yet to provide a notification schedule for the said recalls, but customers are advised to get in touch pronto with the customer service at 1-800-767-7243. Concerned owners can also check if their cars are being recalled on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website
.
On a slight tangent, Porsche doesn’t plant to roll out autonomous driving technology
at the pace of brands such as Tesla and Nissan, including the sort of active safety features industry experts label as "potentially life saving."
It’s not that Porsche doesn’t want a piece of the action; it’s the fact that the German company wants to keep its cars as driver-focused as possible.