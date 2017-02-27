autoevolution

Volvo Recalls S90, V90 Cross Country, And XC90 In The U.S. Over Airbag Bolts

 
27 Feb 2017
by
Volvo is a byword for safety and security. But as the auto industry thrusts forward with increasingly complex technologies, it’s hardly surprising that even Volvo can get things wrong from time to time.
NHTSA campaign number 17V104000 sees Volvo Car USA LLC recall 5,529 cars over a problem affecting the curtain airbags. To be more specific, the securing bolts for the curtain airbags are the main culprits of this operation. Thankfully, though, the Gothenburg-based automaker isn’t aware of any accident related to this issue.

The description of the defect is as follows: Manufacturing error in the surface treatment process leading to hydrogen embrittlement within some bolts due to process variability at the supplier.” Some 48 hours after assembly, a chemical process could result in bolt breakage, which is a big no-no according to FMVSS number 226.

Even if only one of the bolts are affected by the chemical process, customers may notice noise over time. In the event of a crash, the curtain airbags may not deploy properly, thus increasing the risk of injury to the occupants. It should be highlighted that the bolts and airbags are produced by component manufacturer Autoliv Poland.

Owners will be notified starting on April 1, 2017, with authorized dealers instructed to inspect and replace the bolts, if necessary. As for the nameplates affected by this condition, these are the XC90 sport utility vehicle, S90 sedan, and V90 Cross Country wagon for the 2017 model year. Owners of the affected vehicles can contact Volvo at 1-888-327-4236 for more information on the safety recall.

In related news, the Swedish automaker is preparing to reveal the second generation of the XC60 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Soon after that, it’s the turn of the compact-sized XC40 crossover to be unveiled at a major auto show. Both models will be available in front- and all-wheel-drive forms, and both will be offered with gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

 Download attachment: NHTSA Volvo recall safety issues (PDF)

