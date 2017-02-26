New Volvo XC60 Teased By Volvo Netherlands

autoevolution

As the days roll closer to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Volvo starts undressing the all-new XC60 of its secrets. After a teaser image published on social media, the Swedish SUV is now the subject of two more teaser pics published by Volvo Netherlands.
The first of the lot showcases the XC60 from its profile, with a see-through veil wrapping its body. Through it, we can make out the lighting signature front and rear, the design of the alloy wheels, the outline of the side glasshouse, and the curvature of the D-pillar. Compared to the XC90, the XC60 is a slightly more dynamic vehicle from an aesthetic standpoint.

As for the second teaser from Volvo Netherlands, it features the T-shaped headlight motif, a part of the grille, and just a little bit of the front bumper and hood design. Make no mistake about it, the Swedish automaker has a winner on its hands. But then again, the all-new XC60 has to be a pretty sport utility vehicle. Otherwise, the second-generation model can’t hold a candle to its forebear, which holds the title of best-selling Volvo nameplate out there.

At the present moment, however, Volvo is keeping its mouth shut as far as technical specifications are concerned. That doesn’t mean we’re in the dark about what makes the second-generation XC60 tick. For starters, the SPA platform acts as the backbone for the new kid on the block, which means front-wheel-drive as standard and AWD if you’re willing to pay extra for it.

On the powertrain front, Volvo’s Drive-E family of 2.0-liter engines will do the talking. Turbocharging and plug-in hybrid solutions will be made available, though the latter bit remains a bit of a mystery. You see, sticking the T8 Twin Engine badge on the XC60 is a big no-no because that would make the XC60 quicker, faster, and more efficient than the XC90 with the same powertrain.

What else is there, though? The T5 Twin Engine that’s due for the 40 Series is a bit of a stretch, chiefly because it’s FWD-only and the internal combustion engine is a 1.5-liter three-cylinder. Unless Volvo has an ace up its sleeve, the T6 Twin Engine powertrain of the China-only S60L might cut the mustard.
