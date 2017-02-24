2018 Volvo XC60 Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Introduced at the 2008 Geneva Motor Show and facelifted once during its production cycle, the XC60
is the best-selling model in the Volvo lineup. 161,092 examples were sold last year, with the XC90 ranking third with 91,522 units. That’s great and all, but the truth is, the time has come for the compact SUV to be born again.
And here it is, the first official photo of the 2018 Volvo XC60. This teaser showcases the front fascia design of the newcomer, which is very similar to its bigger brother from the 90 Series. LED Thor’s Hammer headlights are on the menu, and so is the Volvo logo with a little camera sticking out from underneath where it reads “Volvo.”
Shared by the automaker on social media, the teaser pic’s caption reads: “March 7, 2017. 10:45 am CET.”
And that’s about all Volvo is willing to share about the second-generation XC60
for the time being, but fret not because we know how the cookie crumbles. As a starting point, let’s talk about the backbone of the all-new SUV
.
Just like the mid-size XC90, the compact XC60 rides on SPA, the platform that basically reinvented the Volvo brand from the ground up. What this translates to is a vehicle that’s front-wheel-drive by nature and all-wheel-drive by choice thanks to a GKN-developed AWD system
. Plus a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Boasting a slightly longer wheelbase than the model it replaces and standing almost 4.65 meters long, the Volvo XC60 for the 2018 model year
will be offered with a choice of turbo gasoline and turbo diesel engines, as long as the displacement doesn’t cross the 2.0-liter threshold. The diesel powerplant bears the internal codename of D4204T, with power ranging from 150 PS and 350 Nm (148 hp and 258 lb-ft) for the D3 all the way to 235 PS and 480 Nm (232 hp and 354 lb-ft) for the twin-turbo D5 mill.
As for the gasoline-fed range, it’s most likely the XC60 will adopt the T5 and T6 variants of the B4204T family of engines. For the eco-conscious buyer, the Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain system offers the best of both worlds, as in gas mileage and go-faster credentials. In order to not step on its bigger brother’s toes, Volvo might go for a less powerful ICE for the plug-in hybrid XC60. Think just the turbocharger sans the Roots-type supercharger
.