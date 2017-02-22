autoevolution

Volvo XC40 Spied Flaunting Swiss Cheese-Like Camouflage

 
22 Feb 2017, 15:46 UTC ·
After overhauling its mid-size models from the ground-up, Volvo is now focusing on its compact lineup. This time around, the spy photographers caught the Volvo XC40 playing in the snow.
The Swiss cheese-like camouflage panels on top of the swirly decals isn’t a new thing for the Volvo. What’s interesting about this prototype, however, is that you can see the charge port door hiding in plain sight. Based on this little visual detail, the pictured XC40 might use the T5 Twin Engine powertrain.

“The what?” Detailed together with the 40.1 and 40.2 concept cars back in 2016, T5 Twin Engine is a plug-in hybrid solution designed for the upcoming 40 Series range. A 1.5-liter Drive-E three-cylinder turbo engine takes care of internal combustion with “around 180 horsepower (PS),” whereas electric mobility is the specialty of an electric motor with a still-undisclosed output.

To save weight and complexity, the T5 Twin Engine employs a hybridized seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The all-new transmission was designed to allow the electric engine to send power to the front wheels alone. As for off-road capability, I’m afraid that the XC40 T5 Twin Engine is FWD-only.

The key to the 40 Series’ electrification is, of course, the CMA platform. According to Håkan Samuelsson, the president and chief executive officer of Volvo, “a pure electric car” based on the Compact Modular Architecture will follow in the near future. As for the regular powertrain options, we expect the XC40 to come with the 1.5-liter Drive-E and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine.

There’s a wild rumor making the rounds, implying that Volvo will showcase the XC40 at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show this coming April. Considering that the Swedish automaker is already testing the XC40 in cold-weather conditions, we might be in for a surprise. If the rumor is proven true, then expect sales to commence for the XC40 in the later half of 2017. In the U.S., the XC40 is believed to go official for the 2019 model year at the very latest.

Following the XC40, the 40 Series family will welcome the S40 and V40.





