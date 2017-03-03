autoevolution

51 Vehicle Fires Prompt Mercedes-Benz To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally

 
3 Mar 2017, 16:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
Mercedes may be the best-selling premium automaker in the world, but the three-pointed star has its downs as well. This is one of those, an error that translates in 1 million recalled vehicles.
Citing information that has yet to be made official by Mercedes-Benz or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Automotive News reports that a lot of Mercedes-Benz cars will be recalled on a worldwide scale “due to the risk of fire.” The publication further notes that after 51 fires were reported.

Initial data on the subject points the finger at a defective starter component. Mercedes-Benz highlights that it’s not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to this problem, but then again, fixing approximately 1 million cars is no small deal, not even for the German juggernaut that dominates Formula 1.

The three-pointed star tells, in government documents released Friday, that the current limiter in the starter motor can overheat from repeated start-up attempts. In the most extreme of cases, doing that can cause the current limiter to overheat the starter motor, a condition that can melt nearby parts. Alas, vehicle fires can happen. And did happen, with 30 reported in the U.S.

Automotive News underlines that Mercedes-Benz will contact the affected customers in North America in late March 2017. The fix to this gremlin, on the other hand, will become available in July 2017. It’s not known at the present moment, however, if the current limiter is the sole component Mercedes-Benz intends to replace to negate both the overheating and vehicle fire risk alike.

Specifics about affected vehicles are not available for the time being, but the nameplates are. Specifically, it’s certain vehicles from the C-Class, E-Class, CLA, GLA, and the GLC lineups that are prone to develop this fault. The affected vehicles range from 2015 to the 2017 model year. On that note, cars that are currently sitting on U.S. dealers lots will be fixed before sale.

Mercedes-Benz fire recall safety Mercedes-Benz E-Class mercedes-benz cla Mercedes-Benz GLC
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our Mercedes-Benz Testdrives:

MERCEDES-BENZ CLA77
MERCEDES-BENZ S63 AMG 4Matic88
MERCEDES-BENZ GL63 AMG77
MERCEDES-BENZ SL63 AMG 91
MERCEDES-BENZ G500 Cabriolet73
MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG 80
MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster90
MERCEDES-BENZ ML35075
MERCEDES-BENZ E 350 CDI Coupe 74
MERCEDES-BENZ C 200 CGI 71