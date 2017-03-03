51 Vehicle Fires Prompt Mercedes-Benz To Recall 1 Million Cars Globally

Mercedes
may be the best-selling premium automaker in the world, but the three-pointed star has its downs as well. This is one of those, an error that translates in 1 million recalled vehicles.
Citing information that has yet to be made official by Mercedes-Benz or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Automotive News reports that a lot of Mercedes-Benz cars will be recalled on a worldwide scale “due to the risk of fire.”
The publication further notes that after 51 fires were reported.
Initial data on the subject points the finger at a defective starter component. Mercedes-Benz highlights that it’s not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to this problem, but then again, fixing approximately 1 million cars is no small deal, not even for the German juggernaut that dominates Formula 1
.
The three-pointed star tells, in government documents released Friday, that the current limiter in the starter motor can overheat from repeated start-up attempts. In the most extreme of cases, doing that can cause the current limiter to overheat the starter motor, a condition that can melt nearby parts. Alas, vehicle fires can happen. And did happen, with 30 reported in the U.S.
Automotive News
underlines that Mercedes-Benz will contact the affected customers in North America in late March 2017. The fix to this gremlin, on the other hand, will become available in July 2017. It’s not known at the present moment, however, if the current limiter is the sole component Mercedes-Benz intends to replace to negate both the overheating and vehicle fire risk alike.
Specifics about affected vehicles are not available for the time being, but the nameplates are. Specifically, it’s certain vehicles from the C-Class
, E-Class, CLA, GLA, and the GLC lineups that are prone to develop this fault. The affected vehicles range from 2015 to the 2017 model year
. On that note, cars that are currently sitting on U.S. dealers lots will be fixed before sale.