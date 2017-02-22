autoevolution

FCA Will Recall 69,000 Dodge Charger And Chrysler 300 Models Over Driveshafts

 
22 Feb 2017
by
The NHTSA has been notified of a recall campaign that FCA will start regarding 69,298 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger models.
The affected vehicles were manufactured between 2014 and 2017, and only the ones with all-wheel-drive are the subject of this action. FCA will replace all eight bolts of the front driveshaft to prevent the possibility of that component from being disconnected.

According to the recall filing, the factory-installed bolts may loosen, which could lead to the front driveshaft being disconnected.

The first automobile that was affected by the issue was an MY2014 Dodge Charger police vehicle, which was reported on January 14, 2016 with transmission damage. Its front prop shaft came loose, and other components were affected. An inquiry began on January 26, 2016, after other police vehicles were reported to have loose prop shaft bolts.

Fortunately, no injuries or accidents linked to this potential fault have been reported, so nobody was physically harmed from the mishap. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will begin the process of notifying all known owners to ask them to schedule a visit to their preferred service center from the corporation’s network.

The recall is set to start on the last day of March 2017, and the work regarding the replacement, as well as the parts, will be free of charge. Most of you know that all recall actions are free of charge for the client, but it is worth mentioning this every once in awhile.

Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger owners who have all-wheel-drive fitted can contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles through the company’s customer service department. They can be reached with a call to 1-800-853-1403. FCA's internal number of this recall is T03, NHTSA notes.

Owners can also communicate with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Vehicle Safety Hotline, if they feel that it is necessary. The number for the latter is 1-888-327-4236. If you do not feel in the mood for a telephone conversation, you can also go to www.safecar.gov, the NHTSA’s website.
