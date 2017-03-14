Next-Generation 2019 Porsche 911 Spotted With Its Spoiler Down

Porsche
is working on the next-generation 911
, which is expected to have the 992 code.
The iconic German sports car is set for launch in late 2018, possibly early 2019, and it will continue the legacy of its ancestors. Creating a new generation of this model
is probably one of the trickiest things you could ask from a car designer, and that is likely to be true because they have to stick to a particular shape to maintain the flavor of the product.
Our latest set of spyshots
featuring the 2019 Porsche 911 shows a version that has its retractable spoiler in its resting position, which is down. This time, we have pictures of it in the daylight, and you can observe that Porsche has done its best to preserve the legacy of the 911.
Evidently, you must ignore the odd third taillight, which will not remain in that formula when the production car comes to market. However, the body, as you see it today, will probably reach the manufacturing line and end up in a very close form to that shown on this exhibit.
The next-generation 911
will be the eighth of the series, and it will be the first of its kind developed to enable hybrid technology. The hybrid 911 has been slightly put on hold while the company focuses on launching the Mission E, its first electric car, but Porsche still wants to offer a hybrid 911
, and the 992 generation model will be the base for it.
Expect the hybrid 911 launched well after 2020, when Porsche
is set to launch its first electric vehicle available for customers. From there, the hybridization of its signature cars is ready to begin, and the 911 will not be left alone.
The decision is linked to the new emissions regulations planned in the European Union starting 2021, which Porsche will have to respect if it does not want to pay penalties.