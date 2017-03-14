Tuned Dodge Viper ACR vs. Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Race Is Insanely Unfair

The Dodge Viper ACR and the Porsche 911 Turbo S have entirely different purposes. While the US machine is one of the sharpest track tools in the shed, albeit having started out as an unlikely candidate for this title, the Zuffenhausen animal is perhaps the quickest daily driver money can buy. Nevertheless, when the two meet in a drag race, none of this matters.





And, to make things even spicier, the Viper ACR and the Turbo S we're here to show you had both been taken down the aftermarket path, packing a respectable amount of mods.We'll start with the V10 animal, which features Arrow Racing Engines cylinder heads and a cam setup coming from the same developer, American Racing exhaust headers and a titanium exhaust. Theremap has been handled by Dick Winkles, an ex- Dodge Chief Powertrain Engineers who now works for the first developer mentioned above.And while the majority of tuned 911 Turbos out there come with an ECU remap and perhaps an exhaust, the example seen here goes way deeper than that.The 3.8-liter flat-six at the back of the Neunelfer packs upgraded turbochargers, as well as AMS-supplied turbochargers.Alas, the two supercars skipped the drag strip, with their drivers deciding to duke it out on the street. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a complete view of what happens when two such monsters get together.The clip includes multiple runs and the one thing you need to pay attention to is the machine that gets the jump during each race.Both the Viper and the Neunelfer served as camera cars, so you'll get to see the battles from a wide range of angles. For one thing, we get to see just how much of a difference the PDK vs. manual tranny aspect makes.