autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Tuned Dodge Viper ACR vs. Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Race Is Insanely Unfair

 
14 Mar 2017, 17:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Dodge Viper ACR and the Porsche 911 Turbo S have entirely different purposes. While the US machine is one of the sharpest track tools in the shed, albeit having started out as an unlikely candidate for this title, the Zuffenhausen animal is perhaps the quickest daily driver money can buy. Nevertheless, when the two meet in a drag race, none of this matters.
And, to make things even spicier, the Viper ACR and the Turbo S we're here to show you had both been taken down the aftermarket path, packing a respectable amount of mods.

We'll start with the V10 animal, which features Arrow Racing Engines cylinder heads and a cam setup coming from the same developer, American Racing exhaust headers and a titanium exhaust. The ECU remap has been handled by Dick Winkles, an ex-Dodge Chief Powertrain Engineers who now works for the first developer mentioned above.

And while the majority of tuned 911 Turbos out there come with an ECU remap and perhaps an exhaust, the example seen here goes way deeper than that.

The 3.8-liter flat-six at the back of the Neunelfer packs upgraded turbochargers, as well as AMS-supplied turbochargers.

Alas, the two supercars skipped the drag strip, with their drivers deciding to duke it out on the street. The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a complete view of what happens when two such monsters get together.

The clip includes multiple runs and the one thing you need to pay attention to is the machine that gets the jump during each race.

Both the Viper and the Neunelfer served as camera cars, so you'll get to see the battles from a wide range of angles. For one thing, we get to see just how much of a difference the PDK vs. manual tranny aspect makes.

Dodge Viper ACR porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Dodge drag racing illegal
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78