1973 Porsche 911 2.7 RS Touring Is An Air-Cooled Blue-Chip Investment

 
15 Mar 2017, 13:15 UTC
Aimed at devotees of the marque’s go-faster machines, the Porsche Rennsport program gave birth to one of the most acclaimed 911s of all time. The 2.7 RS is its name, and a good one will set you back an unbelievable amount of money in this day and age. Case in point: this light ivory-painted Touring model from ’73.
It’s for sale at Hexagon Classics in the UK, bearing a price tag of... wait for it... £549,995. In U.S. dollars, make that $670,830 or thereabout. Considering that these baby went for 35,500 Deutsche Mark when it was new, the 911 2.7 RS Touring isn’t just a proper driver’s car, but a blue-chip investment as well.

The defining 911 of its era, the 2.7 RS may be considered low on power by today’s standards. Heck, even the most basic version of the 718 Boxster is gifted with 300 PS (296 bhp) from the smallest engine Porsche makes at the present moment: a 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer. The 2.7 RS, however, is all about the air-cooled school of thought, packing 210 PS (207 bhp), a manual, and an old-fashioned Momo prototipo steering wheel, a 13.75-inch (350-mm) diameter blast from the past made famous by a helluva lot of 1970s racecars.

Roughly 1,590 units were produced from 1973 to 1974, this fellow here being chassis number 9113600910. Hexagon Classics underlines that it’s the 900th 2.7 RS to roll off the line, which is nice and all. Somewhat nicer are the period-correct Fuchs wheels, which complement the ducktail spoiler like cheese does crackers, bacon end eggs, Bonnie and Clyde, and so forth.

Being a Touring model, the pictured beauty tips the scales at 1,075 kilograms (2,370 pounds), the sort of curb weight one would expect from an MX-5 Miata. By comparison, a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 weighs 3,116 lbs (1,413 kg) with the manual transmission. And in stark contrast to the 991.2 facelifted 911 GT3, the 2.7 RS scampers to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds.

And then you look at it, and all’s right with the world.
