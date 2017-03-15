Metzeler Refunding On ME 888 Tires

autoevolution
Planning on buying a set of Metzeler tires? Good for you, because if you’re sticking with the ME 888 model, the company will give you a nice incentive for your loyalty as it will refund part of the price you pay for the set.
Yes, Metzeler announced a special and limited-time deal, providing riders an opportunity to get an $88 prepaid VISA card if they purchase a set of ME 888 Marathon Ultra tires from a participating dealership.

“This new 88 ON THE 888 promotion is the perfect way for Metzeler to give back to riders who place their trust in the brand,” said Scott Griffin, Metzeler VP of Sales, USA. “Motorcyclists will have the chance to get their hands on the highest quality tires available on today’s market, while the $88 VISA card offers an incredible savings that can be applied towards planning your next adventure.”

The offer is valid on purchases done through April 30, 2017, only for legal residents of the 50 United States and individual consumers of the District of Columbia. You must submit your rebate by May 31, 2017.

So, what’s there to be done? After you purchase a set of the indicated tires (front and rear), you visit this link here and click on the “Redeem Your Rebate” option. From here you have two options.

First is to follow the directions to enter your name, email address, mailing address, purchase details. Then you simply upload your sales invoice online and wait for the VISA rebate card to arrive.

The alternative is to download and print a mail-in form (you can also get it from your participating dealer). You will need to complete it with your details, attach a copy of your invoice to it and send it to the address indicated.

Along with the ME 888 promotion, Metzeler is also offering similar rebates on other tire models, including the popular Racetec RR. However, in all other cases, the prepaid VISA will only return you $40.
