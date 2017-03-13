Classic Car Trends Are A-Changin’, Air-Cooled 911s Keep On Rising In Value

Classic car auctions are big business in this day and age. And like any business, there are trends that reflect what’s hot at a certain point and what isn’t. As per ClassicCars.com
, three trends have become apparent at the posh auction of Amelia Island 2017.
First and foremost, air-cooled 911 prices are booming like never before. This direction of the market also sees the increasing appreciation for earlier cars, including the 356. Water-cooled models such as the 928 and 944 are on an upward course as well, which means that mostly everything with a Porsche badge before the 996 is in demand. Anyone up for a Porsche Diesel
tractor?
On the Italian stage, the largest community of collector car owners, buyers, and enthusiasts notes that exorbitant prices for classic Ferraris are pushing Maserati, Lancia, and even Fiat to new highs. Be that as it may, the peeps over at ClassicCars.com agree that mid-century Ferraris continue to be the favorite blue chip investment of the well-heeled collector. You know, things such as the 250 SWB and 275 GTB/4, the really expensive classic Fezzas
.
Last, but certainly not least, Gen X-ers are now coming into money, as do Millennials. What this translates to on the classic car market is a surge in demand for 1980s and 1990s supercars. Think the likes of the Countach, Testarossa, F40, and F50
. Regarding the latter, RM Sotheby’s sold one at Amelia Island 2017 for a mind-boggling $2,392,500. For comparison’s sake, the most expensive F50 vended by RM back in 2013 clocked in $1.67 mil.
Other cars you should definitely keep an eye on are those that only recently became legal to import into the United States of America. Based on the 25-year rule, these are the unapologetic McLaren F1 hypercar, twin-turbo V6-engined Jaguar XJ220, Bugatti EB110 SS, Honda NSX-R, and more attainable bits and pieces for us mortals such as the Alfa Romeo RZ and TVR Chimaera
.
For the stranger type of collectors among us, there’s always the Favorit
-based Skoda Pickup, which started production way back in 1992.