This Lamborghini Huracan Set a 1/4-Mile World Record for Stock Lamborghinis

It seems the Lamborghini Huracan community is rushing to set as many records as possible until the Performante incarnation of the supercar hits the streets and starts restoring the standards. And the latest feat related to this has to do with a bone stock example of the V10 animal.





Now, you might argue that Car & Driver had already listed a 10.4s time for the Huracan's 1,320 feet sprint, but we're talking about real-world, not magazine testing here.



The said number makes for the quickest stock Lamborghini run ever, so let's get into the details of the stunt.



The



Brooks, the YouTuber behind this Drag Times channel, who owns this Huracan, said that, after various testing sessions, he came to the conclusion that going with 26 psi for the rear tires delivers better traction off the line, bringing the best overall results.



As for the kind of dinosaur juice sipped by this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine during this adventure, you should know the Lamborghini was running on 93 octane gas.



Speaking of stock Lamborghinis performing drag strip stunts, earlier today we



