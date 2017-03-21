autoevolution
This Lamborghini Huracan Set a 1/4-Mile World Record for Stock Lamborghinis

 
21 Mar 2017
It seems the Lamborghini Huracan community is rushing to set as many records as possible until the Performante incarnation of the supercar hits the streets and starts restoring the standards. And the latest feat related to this has to do with a bone stock example of the V10 animal.
A Rosso Mars example of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine played the quarter-mile game in 10.44s over the weekend, with the feat having taken place at the Palm Beach International Raceway. As for the best trap speed value, this was achieved during a separate run, which saw the Lamborghini completing the 1/4-mile task at 132.05 mph.

Now, you might argue that Car & Driver had already listed a 10.4s time for the Huracan's 1,320 feet sprint, but we're talking about real-world, not magazine testing here.

The said number makes for the quickest stock Lamborghini run ever, so let's get into the details of the stunt.

The Huracan used its factory Pirelli P Zero Corsa rubber, but the rear tires were slightly underinflated. Allow us to explain why.

Brooks, the YouTuber behind this Drag Times channel, who owns this Huracan, said that, after various testing sessions, he came to the conclusion that going with 26 psi for the rear tires delivers better traction off the line, bringing the best overall results.

As for the kind of dinosaur juice sipped by this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine during this adventure, you should know the Lamborghini was running on 93 octane gas.

Speaking of stock Lamborghinis performing drag strip stunts, earlier today we brought you the world's quickest and fastest stock engine Huracan. And example of the car that had been modded by Russian developer Gosha Turbo Tech, which added a pair of turbos to the stock V10 block, managed to pull an 8.65s run. Did we mention its 1,026 hp output?

