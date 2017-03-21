1,500 HP Mitsubishi Evo X Sets New 1/4-Mile World Record with Amazing 8.4s Pass

The TX2K17 event over in Texas sees world records falling as if they had been set by toy cars. After the Alpha G Nissan GT-R recently became
the first Godzilla to play in the 6s league, the time has come to discuss the world's quickest (and fastest) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.
The fourth day of the drag racing event, which takes place at the Royal Purple Dragway, saw an outlandish Evo X pulling an 8.48s pass at 164 mph.
Working with a turbo setup delivered by Extreme Turbo Systems, a developer that's also involved in the GT-R quarter-mile world record battle, this Lancer delivers about 1,500 ponies (the figure is approximate).
The machine is run by English Racing and has set multiple Evo X records over the past couple of years. In fact, the stunt mentioned above saw the crew beating its own record.
Oh, and let's not overlook the face that the victory was even sweeter since the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo's drag strip mate happened to be a Subaru.
For the sake of comparing apples to oranges, we'll mention that while the Evo X record seems ready to remain in English Racing's trophy cabinet for a while, we can't say the same about the GT-R record mentioned in the intro.
You see, four developers are engages in the battle for the 6s, with two of them coming from the US, while Bahrain's Ekanoo Racing and Dubai-based Alpha Logic are also on the list of contenders. And we'll be here, brigning you the news as soon as we get our hands on it.
P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry and would like to skip past the vawe of GT-R
s taking on the quarter-mile challenge in the video, going straight to the Evo X record, make sure to jump to the 2:19 point.