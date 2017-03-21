autoevolution
Drag Racing Jeep Aims for 1/4-Mile Record with Ford Small Block and 88mm Turbo

 
21 Mar 2017, 11:07 UTC ·
by
Jeeps burning rubber at the drag strips are nothing new and yet some of these sprinting once-offroaders are more special than others. The one we're here to discuss is no experiment, being extremely serious about its goal - this contraption is aiming for no less than the quarter-mile record.
The Jeep CJ we're looking at has been given its velocity transformation by Pro Fab Performance, with the Florida-based developer going all out for this build.

To be more specific, this machine has given up its good old AMC powerplant, going for a 400 ci Ford small block, which uses an 88mm turbo to deliver the mandatory kicks.

This Jeep is here in its 2.0 form, with the vehicle having visited the drag strip in the past. And while most drivers would've gone for a wheelie bar (it's a nice accessory for that forced-fed V8), the owner of this speed animal has decided to let the front axle fly. So yes, this rugged animal can play the wheelie game as well as a motorcycle.

You can check out the adventures of the machine at the South Georgia Motorsports Park in the piece of footage below. Don't let yourself fooled by the fact that the Jeep isn't exactly winning the races it engages in.

For one thing, we're looking at the dial-in process. As the owner explains, this is the first drag strip testing session for the 2.0 incarnation of the vehicle.

As we mentioned in the intro, the guy wants this to be the quickest Jeep around. For now, the thing has been involved in 1/8-mile battles and, once the car enters the 1/4-mile arena, the numbers it delivers will be easier to put into perspective. To hit its target, the Jeep needs to become a mid-8s player and it might have to burn quite a lot of rubber before hitting its goal.

