Jeep Compass Shows Off New Styling Direction In Geneva, It's A Big Improvement

Jeep
selected the Geneva Motor Show
for the 2017 Compass’ European premiere.
The all-new SUV
comes to the Old Continent with a fresh look, which is far from what the previous model
used to have. Its version for North America promises “best-in-class 4x4 off-road capability,” as well as “excellent on-road driving dynamics,” which is something we should expect from this model in Europe.
A previous statement made by Jeep announced that the Compass
would be available with 17 powertrain options across the world, and four of those are already offered on the North American market.
European clients will also be proposed a total of eight options, and they include two diesel motor and transmission options on top of the gasoline units. Four equipment configurations will be available, and the Trailhawk version comes as the fifth option in the range, but with the gear of the Limited.
Select European markets will get the Compass at a starting price of EUR 25,000. Pre-orders have already been open in some markets in Europe, so if you like what you see in this gallery, find the nearest Jeep dealer.
Those of you who are not familiar with the Jeep range already know that the Compass is something that is placed between the Cherokee and the Renegade, the latter being the smallest model ever offered by this brand.
Jeep’s stand in Geneva
included a virtual reality experience designed for its visitors, but you can see the car as it was presented there thanks to our team of photographers present at the event.
The 2017 Compass is joined in Geneva by a special version of the Wrangler, which is called Rubicon Recon. It comes with 32-inch tires, a lift kit to raise it by a half-inch, heavy-duty covers for the differentials, and a uprated front axle.
Visitors will also get to see the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle, which is a blacked-out model inside and out, expected to be offered as a special edition.