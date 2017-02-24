autoevolution

2017 Jeep Compass Priced From $20,995 In The United States

 
24 Feb 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You asked for a new Compass, you got a new Compass. Pricing, however, went a bit up for the second-generation model.
The previous model (2016 MY Compass Sport FWD) used to kick off from $19,695, whereas the newcomer’s sticker price reads $20,995 not including destination and delivery. That’s a $1,300 price difference, which is a rather steep revision for this type of vehicle and this particular SUV segment.

What you lose in terms of pricing, however, you gain in toys. And capability. For example, Jeep says that the new Compass is the best in its class in two areas: 4x4 highway fuel economy and off-road capability. Regarding the former, the automaker is referring to the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder with the six-speed manual transmission, which translates to 31 mpg.

As for off-road prowess, there are two AWD systems to choose from: Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low. Both have been designed to hold their own off the beaten track, but Active boasts a 20:1 crawl ratio and Rock driving mode. While on the subject of capability, the Compass Trailhawk features almost an inch of additional ride height over all other Compass models, skid plates, unique fascias for better approach and departure angles, as well as the ability to ford through 19-inch (48-centimeter) deep water.

Care to guess what other trail-rated Jeep features these add-ons over other variants of the same model? Yup, it’s the Renegade in Trailhawk attire, which shares its innards with the Compass. When all is said and done, the FCA Small U.S. Wide of the Compass is a pretty decent platform despite its origin.

Manufactured in Toluca, Mexico, the Compass is available only with the previously mentioned Tigershark powerplant. Rated at 180 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm), the four-cylinder engine can be coupled to not one, not two, but three cog swappers: a manual, six-speed automatic, and a nine-speed auto.

Standard equipment for the Sport FWD includes cloth bucket seats, 16-inch steel wheels wrapped in all-season tires, and a Uconnect 5.0 infotainment system. The Latitude ($24,295) has premium cloth-and-vinyl bucket seats and 17-inch aluminum wheels, by comparison, plus 8-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat. Then comes the Trailhawk ($28,595), which is all business inside and out. The Limited ($28,995), meanwhile, is where the lineup stops. Be that as it may, the options list still features plenty of boxes.
2017 Jeep Compass price jeep compass configurator Jeep 4x4 2017 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
press release
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56