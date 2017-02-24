2017 Jeep Compass Priced From $20,995 In The United States

You asked for a new Compass, you got a new Compass
. Pricing, however, went a bit up for the second-generation model.
The previous model
(2016 MY Compass Sport FWD
) used to kick off from $19,695, whereas the newcomer’s sticker price reads $20,995 not including destination and delivery. That’s a $1,300 price difference, which is a rather steep revision for this type of vehicle and this particular SUV
segment.
What you lose in terms of pricing, however, you gain in toys. And capability. For example, Jeep says that the new Compass is the best in its class in two areas: 4x4 highway fuel economy
and off-road capability. Regarding the former, the automaker is referring to the 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder with the six-speed manual transmission, which translates to 31 mpg.
As for off-road prowess, there are two AWD systems
to choose from: Jeep Active Drive and Jeep Active Drive Low. Both have been designed to hold their own off the beaten track, but Active boasts a 20:1 crawl ratio and Rock driving mode. While on the subject of capability, the Compass Trailhawk features almost an inch of additional ride height over all other Compass models, skid plates, unique fascias for better approach and departure angles, as well as the ability to ford through 19-inch (48-centimeter) deep water.
Care to guess what other trail-rated Jeep features these add-ons over other variants of the same model? Yup, it’s the Renegade in Trailhawk
attire, which shares its innards with the Compass. When all is said and done, the FCA Small U.S. Wide of the Compass is a pretty decent platform despite its origin.
Manufactured in Toluca, Mexico
, the Compass is available only with the previously mentioned Tigershark powerplant. Rated at 180 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm), the four-cylinder engine can be coupled to not one, not two, but three cog swappers: a manual, six-speed automatic, and a nine-speed auto.
Standard equipment for the Sport FWD includes cloth bucket seats, 16-inch steel wheels
wrapped in all-season tires, and a Uconnect 5.0 infotainment system. The Latitude ($24,295) has premium cloth-and-vinyl bucket seats and 17-inch aluminum wheels, by comparison, plus 8-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat. Then comes the Trailhawk ($28,595), which is all business inside and out. The Limited ($28,995), meanwhile, is where the lineup stops. Be that as it may, the options list still features plenty of boxes.