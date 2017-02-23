Jeep Renegade Puts Its Desert Hawk Suit On, It’s Limited To 100 UK-Spec Examples

While some believe the Renegade is nothing but a cash cow for a troubled Fiat Chrysler group, that’s not exactly the case. Sure it rides on a platform that started life as a collaboration between Opel and Fiat. Sure the same vehicle platform is used by the Fiat 500X. The Renegade, however, is a proper Jeep
.
In Trailhawk
guise, the Renegade can hold its own off the beaten track with plenty of off-road bits and bobs. A 20:1 crawl ratio and a 30-millimeter suspension lift are tell-tale signs Jeep isn’t kidding. Bash plates, all-terrain tires, and not-your-average all-wheel-drive system noteworthy too.
Where Jeep goes wrong with the Renegade
, however, is how the company pitches the small SUV
to its customers. Take the UK market-only Desert Hawk as a prime example of what grinds my gears. In the featured photo, please notice the driver who wears colored headphones while towing a sandboarder with the Desert Hawk. Ridiculous? You betcha!
But beyond the dull-witted marketing
effort, the Renegade Desert Hawk sure has its merits as a Jeep. Based on the Trailhawk mentioned a few paragraphs above, the Desert Hawk boasts everything one could wish for in an all-terrain vehicle. The 205-mm wheel articulation and 48-cm water fording capability are testaments to its off-road capability.
"Designed to enhance Renegade's already very strong appeal in the UK, and capable of delivering Jeep’s legendary off-road capability, the new Renegade Desert Hawk version is an attractive proposition for buyers,"
said Damien Dally, the head of brand of Jeep UK
. It comes at a price, though.
Starting from £28,995 on the road, the 2017 Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk is equipped as standard with the torquiest mill in the lineup, the 2.0-liter MultiJet turbo diesel. Also standard is the nine-speed ZF 948TE automatic transmission, a unit that debuted in the Jeep Cherokee
for MY 2014.