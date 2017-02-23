autoevolution

Jeep Renegade Puts Its Desert Hawk Suit On, It’s Limited To 100 UK-Spec Examples

 
23 Feb 2017, 12:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
While some believe the Renegade is nothing but a cash cow for a troubled Fiat Chrysler group, that’s not exactly the case. Sure it rides on a platform that started life as a collaboration between Opel and Fiat. Sure the same vehicle platform is used by the Fiat 500X. The Renegade, however, is a proper Jeep.
In Trailhawk guise, the Renegade can hold its own off the beaten track with plenty of off-road bits and bobs. A 20:1 crawl ratio and a 30-millimeter suspension lift are tell-tale signs Jeep isn’t kidding. Bash plates, all-terrain tires, and not-your-average all-wheel-drive system noteworthy too.

Where Jeep goes wrong with the Renegade, however, is how the company pitches the small SUV to its customers. Take the UK market-only Desert Hawk as a prime example of what grinds my gears. In the featured photo, please notice the driver who wears colored headphones while towing a sandboarder with the Desert Hawk. Ridiculous? You betcha!

But beyond the dull-witted marketing effort, the Renegade Desert Hawk sure has its merits as a Jeep. Based on the Trailhawk mentioned a few paragraphs above, the Desert Hawk boasts everything one could wish for in an all-terrain vehicle. The 205-mm wheel articulation and 48-cm water fording capability are testaments to its off-road capability.

"Designed to enhance Renegade's already very strong appeal in the UK, and capable of delivering Jeep’s legendary off-road capability, the new Renegade Desert Hawk version is an attractive proposition for buyers," said Damien Dally, the head of brand of Jeep UK. It comes at a price, though.

Starting from £28,995 on the road, the 2017 Jeep Renegade Desert Hawk is equipped as standard with the torquiest mill in the lineup, the 2.0-liter MultiJet turbo diesel. Also standard is the nine-speed ZF 948TE automatic transmission, a unit that debuted in the Jeep Cherokee for MY 2014.
2017 Jeep Renegade Special Edition Jeep Renegade UK Jeep diesel off-road
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82
JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56