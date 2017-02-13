Stormtrooper JK Jeep With Tracks Is Called "Arctic Frog"

About a month ago, the JK forums were buzzing about a shaky video where Star Wars Stormtroopers drove a white Jeep with tracks.
We rode out the Rogue One hype wave and finally got our answers regarding what the vehicle is, who built it and why. Some said it belongs to Forgiato, the wheels specialist, but it doesn't.
A company called complete Customs put this thing together just in time for SEMA 2016. It's called the Arctic Frog because it's white and wants to help raise awareness for the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.
We've definitely seen Jeeps with tracks. In fact, if we remember correctly, there's even one built from armored personnel carrier parts. But this is different for two reasons: the paint finish and the all-new parts that are on it.
The entire body has been powder coated in a durable white finish with a few accents ghosted in gray. It's entirely covered in Kryptek Yeti Camoliner, rolling on a set of 150M1-A1-SA Mattracks among many other modifications by several great manufacturers.
The awesome suspension lift kit and the custom front end are designed specifically to work with the latest system from Mattracks.
But it's the extensive Fab Fours
custom body panels that set it off. The flagship is called the Grumper, and it's a bespoke front end which adds stealth fascists to the JK.
The is an all-in-one grille and bumper with built-in light insert and logo plate. The fender is even newer and comes fully customizable with shark gills behind it.
Up top, we have the ViCowl, which is a lighting system integrated into the window frame. Up top, you have the track and another set of lights. So good luck driving this thing anywhere without getting swamped with amateur photographers.
The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) was founded by Taya Kyle to honor the life and legacy of service of her husband, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle. With Icon Vehicle Dynamics coilover suspension, a twin screw Sprintex Supercharger, Fab Fours body armor, we think they've done just that.