autoevolution

Stormtrooper JK Jeep With Tracks Is Called "Arctic Frog"

 
13 Feb 2017, 18:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
About a month ago, the JK forums were buzzing about a shaky video where Star Wars Stormtroopers drove a white Jeep with tracks.
We rode out the Rogue One hype wave and finally got our answers regarding what the vehicle is, who built it and why. Some said it belongs to Forgiato, the wheels specialist, but it doesn't.

A company called complete Customs put this thing together just in time for SEMA 2016. It's called the Arctic Frog because it's white and wants to help raise awareness for the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.

We've definitely seen Jeeps with tracks. In fact, if we remember correctly, there's even one built from armored personnel carrier parts. But this is different for two reasons: the paint finish and the all-new parts that are on it.

The entire body has been powder coated in a durable white finish with a few accents ghosted in gray. It's entirely covered in Kryptek Yeti Camoliner, rolling on a set of 150M1-A1-SA Mattracks among many other modifications by several great manufacturers.

The awesome suspension lift kit and the custom front end are designed specifically to work with the latest system from Mattracks.

But it's the extensive Fab Fours custom body panels that set it off. The flagship is called the Grumper, and it's a bespoke front end which adds stealth fascists to the JK.

The is an all-in-one grille and bumper with built-in light insert and logo plate. The fender is even newer and comes fully customizable with shark gills behind it.

Up top, we have the ViCowl, which is a lighting system integrated into the window frame. Up top, you have the track and another set of lights. So good luck driving this thing anywhere without getting swamped with amateur photographers.

The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) was founded by Taya Kyle to honor the life and legacy of service of her husband, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle. With Icon Vehicle Dynamics coilover suspension, a twin screw Sprintex Supercharger, Fab Fours body armor, we think they've done just that.



Jeep JK Jeep Wrangler car tracks tracks Mattracks
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our JEEP Testdrives:

JEEP Wrangler Facelift56
JEEP Wrangler 56
2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 78
2014 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by Rugged Ridge56
2015 JEEP Cherokee74
2014 JEEP Grand Cherokee SRT82