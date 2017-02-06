autoevolution

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Pickup Rendered as the Truck from Hell

 
6 Feb 2017, 22:23 UTC ·
by
It's been one year since Jeep CEO Mike Manley confirmed the Trackhawk incarnation of the Grand Cherokee. We can't stand the tension and, since we're sure many of you feel the same way, we've brought along a render that quenches our thirst for Hellcat motivation.
As strange as it might sound, we're looking at a rendering that shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk pickup truck. The bed wielder, which is present here in single cab form, comes from rc-workchop - we're dealing with a pixel label whose meticulous works we've featured on numerous occasions.

Unlike other effervescent names in the rendering side of the world wide web, the one we have here enjoys delivering contraptions that could be built without all that much effort, at least when compared to otherworldly digital machines coming from artists such as Khyzyl Saleem.

To put things differently, we could see an outlandish shop out there coming up with such a build, especially one the Trackhawk makes its debut.

In a bit of a far stretch, this image makes us think of the Hellcat-hearted Ram 1500 one-off. You know, the 707 hp monster built in Canada, which came to the world last summer.

Truth be told, the two concepts we have here stand for the most anticipated models in Jeep's recent history, a pickup truck and the Hellcat-animated Grand Cherokee.

We'll remind you that we'll get to see the factory-supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee this year (check out the images to your right for some spyshots). April's New York Auto Show, which will see Dodge unleashing the overly teased Challenger SRT Demon, might be the event that will mark the debut of the super-Grand Cherokee.

As for Jeep pickup truck, this will arrive with a Wrangler badge. The next generation of the Wrangler could debut in the second half of the year, while the bed-wearing model should be introduced in mid-2018.
