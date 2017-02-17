Jeep Expected To Debut Grand Cherokee Trackhawk At 2017 New York Auto Show

It’s been a matter of years since the first notion of the Hellcat V8 shoehorned in the engine bay of the Jeep Grand Cherokee made the rounds. The hype train keeps on choo-choo-ing, albeit there’s no secret Jeep is working on a Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee.









Not only will the Demon get more ponies out of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8, but it also boasts a squared stance coming courtesy of 12.6-inch wide The latest update regarding the so-called Trackhawk comes from Motor Authority , whose “reliable source has confirmed” that “Jeep will indeed bring the Trackhawk to New York.” With less than two months to go until the Javits Center opens its doors to the public, the timing couldn’t be better considering what we already know. Mike Manley , the head honcho of the Jeep brand, once told the automotive media that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s launch date is set for July 2017, a date that’s roughly three months after the New York Auto Show. We also heard from more or less official sources that the upcoming Trackhawk will arrive as a 2018 model year vehicle, so there you have it.From a technical standpoint, the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 will be matched with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic and a go-faster all-wheel-drive system . It remains to be seen if Jeep engineers will dial back the output of the blown powerplant to ease the burden on the all-wheel-drive system, but one thing is sure: the Trackhawk has all the makings of a mind-bogglingly quick sport utility vehicle.The baddest Jeep of them all isn’t the only performance offering Fiat Chrysler will debut in the Big Apple, though. Over at Dodge, the Challenger SRT Demon will be crowned the new king of the muscle cars. Essentially a harder-launching take on the Hellcat, the Demon is expected to blow every drag strip junkie’s socks off.Not only will the Demon get more ponies out of the 6.2-liter HEMI V8, but it also boasts a squared stance coming courtesy of 12.6-inch wide Nitto NT05R drag radials. The cherry on top is a 3.09 final drive ratio, which should help the SRT Demon begone like a bat out of hell (Meat Loaf pun intended).