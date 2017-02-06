autoevolution

2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Isn’t Afraid To Play In The Mud

 
The JK Wrangler is sufficiently capable when the going gets rough as is. But in Rubicon Recon guise, the iconic off-roader is even more proficient thanks to a beefier front axle, as well as heavy-duty differential covers.
Strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings are the highlights. The shortened rock rails also help the Wrangler Rubicon Recon when going off the beaten path, chiefly because they allow the fitting of 35-inch tires. As standard, however, Jeep offers 17-inch Low Glass Granite Crystal-finish wheels shod in 32-inch BF Goodrich KM rubber. A half-inch lift kit also helps with setting the Recon apart from the regular Rubicon model.

“With an array of beefed up off-road components, the new Rubicon Recon provides even more legendary Jeep Wrangler capability,” said Mike Manley, the head honcho of the Jeep brand. “With unmatched capability and a unique appearance, Rubicon Recon is the perfect Wrangler for our most loyal, diehard off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle the most demanding trails.”

Programmed to arrive in showrooms later this month holding a suggested retail price of $39,145, the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is available in two- and four-door flavors. The latter variation, dubbed Unlimited in Jeep jargon, ups the ante to $42,945. A premium of $3,800 for two more doors is a bit of a rip-off if you ask me, though. But then again, just look at it.

Don’t you want such a machine in your life, something to help you climb every mountain and ford every stream? The Sound of Music pun is no coincidence because driving the Wrangler in its natural habitat is an event in itself. As a regular car on regular roads, however, you’re better off searching elsewhere.

Following the 2017 model year, an all-new generation of the Wrangler is expected to enter production in due time. FCA boss Sergio Marchionne said on one occasion that Jeep might be needed to reveal the JL Wrangler as soon as the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The official launch of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is expected to happen in January. On that note, a pickup version internally referred to as the JT will follow.
