autoevolution

Subaru Gets Aggressive With The 2017 Impreza’s Rivals, Fails To Convince Us

 
17 Feb 2017, 15:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This might not come as news to Subaru enthusiasts, but there’s an all-new Impreza on sale. The fifth-generation model isn’t veering off too much from the original recipe, albeit it’s better in every single way compared to its precursor from the 2016 MY.
Subaru, in its infinite wisdom, would like for prospective buyers to know that the fifth-generation Impreza is more than that. The “Rewind” and “Moving Out” commercials lay down the automaker’s ambition in this segment and, to point out the obvious, the Japanese automaker is getting ahead of itself.

“Nobody beats the Subaru Impreza,” we’re told in one of those ads, referring to IIHS safety rating for front crash prevention. “Not Toyota, not Honda, not Ford,” concludes the narrator, which begs a pretty tangible question. Why hasn’t Subaru managed to sell more Imprezas in the U.S. on a yearly basis than Toyota sells Corollas, Honda sells Civics, and Ford sells Focuses?

As for the second advert, it ends with the following line: “Subaru Impreza. Longest-lasting vehicle in its class.” The fine print, however, puts forth how arbitrary this braggadocio actually is: “Based on IHS Markit U.S. total new light-vehicle registrations vs. vehicles in operations in the MY 2006 - 2015 models which have been on the U.S. market for the entire ten-year period in the Non-Luxury Traditional Compact segment for non-turbo cars.”

Half-witted boasting is never beneficial, especially when an automaker tries to sell a product to a customer pool bombarded with choices. Competitive advantage, on the other hand, is an effective way to put one’s product in a better light. Having said these, Subaru can do better in terms of marketing.

The compact model kicks off from $18,395 for the 2.0i Sedan. The five-door hatchback in the same trim costs $18,895 before destination and, as expected from a Subaru, it comes with Symmetrical AWD from the get-go.



2017 Subaru Impreza ad Subaru Impreza sedan Subaru hatchback
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60