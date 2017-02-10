autoevolution

2018 Subaru Legacy Has a Hint of Impreza in Chicago

 
10 Feb 2017, 18:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Launched in 2014, the current generation of the Legacy was due for a makeover, one which arrived at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2018 model year benefits from changes on both the cosmetic and technical front, so let's get stuck in with the details.
The biggest sedan Subaru gets a light refresh that takes a perceptive eye to make out. Up front, the headlights have a revised shape with a slight pinch towards the grille and sharp daytime runners. As an option, you can now have full LEDs with Steering Responsive Headlight technology, which is a self-explanatory technology.

The blacked out grille with new horizontal bars adds a noticeable touch of class. Below that, we notice deeper set fog lights and a wider lower grille; it all looks somewhat like the Mazda6.

Out back, the new bumper projects weight and presence, and there's also a new exhaust pipe design. Inside, the new steering wheel indicates the same sharper design direction from the new Impreza. The 6.2-inch base system adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The bigger 8-inch Starlink system gets improved voice recognition and a better processor. They also added a couple of USB ports in the back.

The powertrains are largely the same, with a 175 horsepower 2.5-liter base boxer and a 256 horsepower 3.6-liter six-banger. The CVT remains your only gearbox choice, but they've made a few tweaks for better responses.

All-wheel drive with torque vectoring is standard across the board, capable of transferring up to 100 percent of the torque to the wheels with the best grip. Subaru also says that the suspension, brakes, and electronic power steering have been revised to make the 2018 Legacy more engaging to drive.

The Legacy is clearly building on the company's growing confidence, as Subaru recently reported the eighth consecutive year of record-breaking sales. The word behind closed doors is that the refresh is so small because Subaru has already started working on the all-new Legacy that's going to be based on the Global Platform.

2018 Subaru Legacy Subaru Legacy 2017 Chicago Auto Show
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our SUBARU Testdrives:

SUBARU Outback 60