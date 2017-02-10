2018 Subaru Legacy Has a Hint of Impreza in Chicago

Launched in 2014, the current generation of the Legacy was due for a makeover, one which arrived at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2018 model year benefits from changes on both the cosmetic and technical front, so let's get stuck in with the details.





The blacked out grille with new horizontal bars adds a noticeable touch of class. Below that, we notice deeper set fog lights and a wider lower grille; it all looks somewhat like the Mazda6.



Out back, the new bumper projects weight and presence, and there's also a new exhaust pipe design. Inside, the new steering wheel indicates the same sharper design direction from the new



The powertrains are largely the same, with a 175 horsepower 2.5-liter base boxer and a 256 horsepower 3.6-liter six-banger. The CVT remains your only gearbox choice, but they've made a few tweaks for better responses.



All-wheel drive with torque vectoring is standard across the board, capable of transferring up to 100 percent of the torque to the wheels with the best grip. Subaru also says that the suspension, brakes, and electronic power steering have been revised to make the



The Legacy is clearly building on the company's growing confidence, as Subaru recently reported the eighth consecutive year of record-breaking sales. The word behind closed doors is that the refresh is so small because Subaru has already started working on the all-new Legacy that's going to be based on the Global Platform.



The biggest sedan Subaru gets a light refresh that takes a perceptive eye to make out. Up front, the headlights have a revised shape with a slight pinch towards the grille and sharp daytime runners. As an option, you can now have full LEDs with Steering Responsive Headlight technology, which is a self-explanatory technology.The blacked out grille with new horizontal bars adds a noticeable touch of class. Below that, we notice deeper set fog lights and a wider lower grille; it all looks somewhat like the Mazda6.Out back, the new bumper projects weight and presence, and there's also a new exhaust pipe design. Inside, the new steering wheel indicates the same sharper design direction from the new Impreza . The 6.2-inch base system adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The bigger 8-inch Starlink system gets improved voice recognition and a better processor. They also added a couple of USB ports in the back.The powertrains are largely the same, with a 175 horsepower 2.5-liter base boxer and a 256 horsepower 3.6-liter six-banger. Theremains your only gearbox choice, but they've made a few tweaks for better responses.All-wheel drive with torque vectoring is standard across the board, capable of transferring up to 100 percent of the torque to the wheels with the best grip. Subaru also says that the suspension, brakes, and electronic power steering have been revised to make the 2018 Legacy more engaging to drive.The Legacy is clearly building on the company's growing confidence, as Subaru recently reported the eighth consecutive year of record-breaking sales. The word behind closed doors is that the refresh is so small because Subaru has already started working on the all-new Legacy that's going to be based on the Global Platform.