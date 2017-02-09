autoevolution

Subaru WRX RS420 Driver Shares Dashcam Footage of Terrifying Incoming-Plow Crash

 
9 Feb 2017
by
Imagine you're driving along on the highway in your limited edition Subaru WRX and you notice the car in front of you being sideswiped by a vehicle coming the other way, which is now heading your way. While this may sound like a nightmare, the situation perfectly describes the ordeal an Australian WRX driver and his wife had to go through back in December last year.
The man decided to share his crash with the world, with the impact having been captured by the Impreza's dash cam. And the way in which he decides to kick off the description of his YouTube video seems only fitting for the action in the clip: "Still in shock from our near miss the week before Xmas [the crash took place on December 17, 2016,"

The three-car accident took place in Australia, on the Pacific Highway, in the proximity of Tyndale, NSW (North of Grafton). The crash footage, which the police has just released back to the driver of the Subaru, allow us to notice the importance of a few defensive driving valuables, such as reaction times and maneuver depth.

Of course, with the WRX traveling at about 62 mph (100 km/h) at the time (the velocity of the Nissan coming the other way hasn't been made public), the man behind the wheel didn't have all that much time to avoid the crash.

We are told that the police has charged the Nissan driver, but the authorities reportedly decided not to elaborate on the matter so far.

Fortunately, as the Subaru driver explains, nobody was killed in the accident.

"All parties involved walked away, including my wife and I. I can certainly vouch for the safety standard of the Subaru WRX, may have been a different story otherwise. Other driver was charged but the Police would not elaborate. I can only assume either texting or a microsleep was to blame. Someone was certainly watching over us that day," the WRX man said.

Alas, we can't say the same about the WRX and we feel even worse for the severe damage on the car given the fact that we're dealing with a Subaru Impreza WRX RS420. This is a limited edition for the market Down Under, of which only 300 units were built. For the record, most of the goodies added by the special edition won't influence the performance of the car, at least not in a serious manner.

The lesson here is never to allow yourself to become too relaxed behind the wheel and the video below helps us remember this.

