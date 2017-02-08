2002 Subaru Outback Is Wanted In Colorado, Woman Sick of Getting Offers For It

Have you ever found a note under the wiper of your car written by someone interested in buying it? Well, a couple that has recently moved to Colorado keeps getting offers for their vehicle.





We are writing about Katie Kline and Jonathan Weinberg, a couple that has just moved from St. Louis to Colorado. They say that they are happy with their two Subarus , and that they do not intend to sell either. However, they cannot understand why so many people rang their door bell or left messages under their wipers regarding the purchase of their 2002 Subaru Outback The car is not in a perfect condition, and that can be observed even if you do not take a closer look. According to the couple, it all started about a month and a half ago, when a man that did not introduce himself knocked on their door and offered to buy their Outback “for more than it is worth.” They refused, but other people kept contacting them about the crossover.As 9News reports, Katie thinks that the car is so popular in the state because "it is perfect for Colorado, and you can go anywhere with it.” The owner of the vehicle described the Subaru Outback as “the state car of Colorado,” and she explained that she does not want to sell it because of the battle that would have to be fought trying to find a good deal on another Subaru.The couple decided to place two signs on the inside of their car to make sure that nobody else tries to buy it from them. Jonathan Weinberg, Katie’s partner, says that their vehicle was not that popular back where they came from, and that was because Midwesterners “did not understand the Subaru culture like they do out here.”Not all Colorado residents agreed with the owner’s definition of the Subaru Outback, but we are surprised that the couple did not inquire further into the purchase offers they received.After all, if they get enough money from the sale of the car, they could buy one from another state with fewer miles on the clock and a better mechanical condition.