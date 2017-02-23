autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe Facelift Shows Up in German Traffic

 
23 Feb 2017
by
In the purest German tradition, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe facelift will stick to limited visual changes, with the test vehicles revealing the styling transformations one by one. And since the development process still hasn't reached its final stages, the prototype that was recently spied in German traffic isn't eager to reveal too much.
As you'll be able to notice in the spy footage at the bottom of the page, the test vehicle doesn't even pack too much camo, since it still features the aprons of the curent model.

The most obvious redesign moves will come from the refreshed fascias, which we've recently spotted on another prototype, albeit one that was covered in camouflage.

Moreover, the front and rear light clusters of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe will receive new inner graphics, but it's still too early to talk about such details.

Taking a peek inside this prototype in this clip, we seem to be dealing with the new steering wheel, which appears to pack a more rounded design, but the spy footage doesn't allow us to be 100 percent certain.

On the powertrain front, the S400 will ditch its twin-turbo V6 heart in favor of a new 3.0-liter straight-six - the German automaker is set to introduce a new inline-six engine family this year, one that will mix classic turbocharging with an electric compressor working with a 48V system.

Affalterbach's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will animate both the S550/S500, as well as the S63, obviously in different states of tune. As for the collector-friendly S65 Coupe, the twin-turbo V12 powerplant of the model will only receive a modest output and efficiency bump.

While the revamped Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan is set to land this fall, we'll have to wait for next year to meet the revised S-Class Coupe, which will hit the market as a 2019 model.

