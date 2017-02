Renault Prepares “EV Surprise” For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The French automaker released a short release regarding its debuts for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, and from the said release we learn two things. One: Renault brags with the title of “ Europe ’s number one electric vehicle brand.” Two: there’s an all-new electric vehicle in the pipeline.Thing is, nobody except the French automaker knows what the deal actually is with this “ EV surprise.” Given these somewhat ambiguous circumstances, it’s time for us to find clues as to what Renault might be working on.A release from December 2016 might offer a glimpse into the future. In it, the automaker announced a personnel change in its Electric Vehicle Business Unit, and this tidbit: " Renault is also working on a new affordable EV model.”That’s basically my take on the matter, though it remains to be seen if Groupe Renault will bring a concept car or a production model at the Geneva Motor Show. Then there’s the matter of positioning. The Zoe Z.E. is a subcompact hatchback, whereas the Twizy Z.E. is classified as a quadricycle.There’s an obvious gap between these two models, so there you have it. Not so fast, though, because another thing that Renault is missing is a compact electric vehicle. Nissan Leaf anyone? It’s also worth remembering that this EV segment is getting crowded now that the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt -based Opel Ampera-e and Hyundai Ioniq Electric are on sale in the Old Continent.Regardless of outcome, it’s crystal clear that Groupe Renault is eyeing a larger share of the affordable electric vehicle market in Europe.