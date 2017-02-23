Renault Prepares “EV Surprise” For 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Hybrids and plug-in hybrids
may be the better-selling vehicles, but EVs are gaining ground fast. As Nissan prepares to launch an all-new Leaf, alliance comrade Renault also intends to step up its game as an electric vehicle manufacturer with an “EV surprise.”
The French automaker released a short release regarding its debuts for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, and from the said release we learn two things. One: Renault brags with the title of “Europe’s number one electric vehicle brand.”
Two: there’s an all-new electric vehicle in the pipeline.
Thing is, nobody except the French automaker knows what the deal actually is with this “EV surprise.”
Given these somewhat ambiguous circumstances, it’s time for us to find clues as to what Renault might be working on.
A release from December 2016 might offer a glimpse into the future. In it, the automaker announced a personnel change in its Electric Vehicle Business Unit, and this tidbit: "Renault is also working on a new affordable EV model.”
That’s basically my take on the matter, though it remains to be seen if Groupe Renault will bring a concept car or a production model at the Geneva Motor Show. Then there’s the matter of positioning. The Zoe Z.E.
is a subcompact hatchback, whereas the Twizy Z.E.
is classified as a quadricycle.
There’s an obvious gap between these two models, so there you have it. Not so fast, though, because another thing that Renault is missing is a compact electric vehicle. Nissan Leaf anyone? It’s also worth remembering that this EV segment is getting crowded now that the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt
-based Opel Ampera-e and Hyundai Ioniq Electric
are on sale in the Old Continent.
Regardless of outcome, it’s crystal clear that Groupe Renault is eyeing a larger share of the affordable electric vehicle market in Europe.