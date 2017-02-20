autoevolution

2018 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet Prototypes Roof Comparison: Blue vs. Black Top

 
We've been keeping a close eye (should we say lens?) on the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, with more and more prototypes showing up in German traffic, as the official unveiling of the spring-bringing model just around the corner.
The three-pointed star rolls out test vehicle groups, but while the Mercedes-Benz A-Class test car convoy we recently showed you packed five cars, the E-Class pack we have here is only comprised of three vehicles.

Even so, with one of the A238 E-Class Cabriolet prototypes packing a blue soft top, we get the chance to compare the this hue against the good old balck roof - once the open-air model makes hits the market, customers will also be able to opt for a beige or a red cloth top.

Since we hate to keep you waiting, we had already brought you a rendering that offers a decent idea on the appearance of the upcoming model and we've once again added the pixel rearangement at the bottom of the gallery to your right.

The carmaker's MRA (Modular Rear Architecture) platform, which now underpins models as diverse as the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class, means the E-Class Cabrio will skip the elongated C-Class platform path of its predecessor. So expect a roomier cabin, as well as a stiffer platform that will bring benefits on both the comfort and handling fronts.

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce an eagerly-awaited straight-six modular engine family this year, with the E-Class family being one of the models that will benefit from this. The units will come with a 48V system delivering mild-hybrid assistance (no EV driving range, then), once that will boost the efficiency, refinement and performance.

Mercedes-Benz could introduce the E-Class Cabriolet in less than a month from now, at the Geneva Motor Show. Nevertheless, given the German automaker's recent ways, we could see the convertible model getting a separate launch event later this year.

